EUR/USD flirts with two-month low, remains vulnerable while below 100-day SMA

- EUR/USD turns lower for the third straight day and seems vulnerable to slide further.
- Expectations that the ECB will start cutting rates in April continue to undermine the Euro.
- Hopes of higher for longer Fed rates favour the USD bulls and validate the negative bias.
The EUR/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following an intraday uptick to the 1.0765 region and drops back closer to a two-month low during the European session on Tuesday. The initial market reaction to an unexpected jump in Germany’s Factory Orders fades rather quickly in the wake of expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) could start cutting interest rates by April amid falling inflation in the Eurozone. This acts as a headwind for the shared currency, which, along with the underlying bullish tone around the US Dollar (USD), contributes to exerts some downward pressure on the currency pair.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, holds firm near its highest level since November 14 amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer. Recent US macro data suggested that the economy remains in good shape, forcing investors to fully priced out early Fed rate cuts. Apart from this, geopolitical tensions and worries about slowing economic growth in China – the world's second-largest economy – further benefit the safe-haven buck, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside.
Daily digest market movers: Struggles to lure buyers as traders price in early ECB rate cut
- European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday that the next move will be cutting interest rates amid growing confidence that inflation is coming back to the 2% target.
- The ECB's monthly Survey, released earlier today, showed that inflation expectations among Eurozone consumers for the next year fell from 3.5% in the previous month to 3.2% in December.
- Germany’s Factory Orders rose by a sharp 8.9% in December on month as against the forecasts for no growth, albeit does little to provide any impetus to the shared currency and lend any support to the EUR/USD pair.
- Data released by Eurostat showed that Retail Sales in the Eurozone declined by the 0.8% YoY in December as compared to a 0.4% drop in November and consensus estimates for a 0.9% fall.
- The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported on Monday that the US services sector growth picked up pace in January, with its Non-Manufacturing PMI rising to 53.4 from 50.5 in December.
- This, along with Friday's blockbuster NFP report and the recent hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials, forced investors to further scale back expectations for aggressive policy easing in 2024.
- The CME Group's Fedwatch tool indicates that traders have almost entirely priced out the possibility of a March rate cut and now see just five cuts by the end of this year compared with six previously.
- Expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer assist the US Dollar to stand tall near its highest level since November 14 and support prospects for a further downside for the EUR/USD pair.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD seems vulnerable near two-month low, break below 1.0700 awaited
From a technical perspective, the recent breakdown below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the emergence of fresh selling on Tuesday favour bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still away from flashing oversold conditions, validating the near-term bearish outlook for the EUR/USD pair. Some follow-through selling below the 1.0700 mark will reaffirm the bearish outlook and drag spot prices further towards the 1.0665-1.0660 intermediate support en route to the 1.0620-1.0615 region and the 1.0600 round figure.
On the flip side, the daily swing high around the 1.0760-1.0765 region seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 1.0800 mark and the 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the 1.0835-1.0840 zone. That said, a sustained strength beyond the latter might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the EUR/USD pair to reclaim the 1.0900 round figure. Some follow-through buying will negate the negative outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|-0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.25%
|0.01%
|-0.05%
|0.22%
|EUR
|-0.08%
|-0.16%
|-0.18%
|-0.33%
|-0.08%
|-0.13%
|0.14%
|GBP
|0.08%
|0.16%
|-0.01%
|-0.17%
|0.08%
|0.03%
|0.30%
|CAD
|0.08%
|0.19%
|0.02%
|-0.15%
|0.11%
|0.05%
|0.32%
|AUD
|0.25%
|0.34%
|0.16%
|0.15%
|0.26%
|0.20%
|0.47%
|JPY
|-0.01%
|0.10%
|-0.07%
|-0.09%
|-0.26%
|-0.06%
|0.22%
|NZD
|0.05%
|0.12%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.21%
|0.05%
|0.26%
|CHF
|-0.23%
|-0.14%
|-0.31%
|-0.32%
|-0.48%
|-0.22%
|-0.27%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
ECB FAQs
What is the ECB and how does it influence the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region.
The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Euro?
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro.
QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Euro?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD appears under pressure near 0.6500
AUD/USD could not sustain the earlier advance to the 0.6540 zone on Wednesday despite the poor session of the greenback, as the bearish performance of the commodity complex kept the Aussie dollar on the back foot.
EUR/USD extends further its recovery and refocuses on 1.0800
EUR/USD managed to keep the bullish price action and navigated the upper 1.0700s in response to the soft tone in the US Dollar and the prevailing appetite for the risk-associated universe.
Gold jumped to a fresh weekly high, struggles to maintain gains
Gold reversed its direction and advanced to the $2,040 area on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily recovery gains ahead of the 10-year Treasury note auction and helped XAU/USD turn north.
Bitcoin price mark times even with Thailand’s promotion of a VAT-free crypto environment
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to mark time along the shorter-term moving average, unmoved by waves in the crypto market. It comes amid elevated levels of risk in the market, with traders carefully looking for entry points.
Is Crude Oil at a crossroads?
The gap. The test. The pattern. What does this combination say about the behavior of market participants? Over the last few weeks, I have been sharing with you my point of view on the current technical situation in the XOI, natural gas, copper, and individual companies every trading day.