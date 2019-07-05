EUR/USD ends weeks sharply lower after NFP weakens case for larger Fed rate cuts

- US Dollar jumped on Friday, following the US employment report that diluted Fed’s case for lower rates.
- Euro suffers worst week against the US Dollar since March.
The EUR/USD pair bottomed on Friday at 1.1205, the lowest level in two weeks. The area above 1.1200 offered support to the pair that tumbled following NFP.
The employment report came in better than expected and lowered expectations of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in July. Job numbers also pushed US yields to the upside, and equity prices lower. The greenback jumped across the board. The DXY is up 0.56%, at 97.30, on its way to the highest close since June 18.
On Friday EUR/USD added to weekly losses. On Monday, it dropped following the agreement between the US and China to resume trade talks. After moving sideways during three days around 1.1280, broke to the downside and tumbled. As of writing trades at 1.1220, 150 pips below the level it had a week ago. So far its the worst weekly performance for the Euro since March.
Next week monetary policy will likely continue to be a key driver. The Fed and the ECB will publish the minutes of its latest meeting. Also, Powell will deliver its semi-annual testimony at Congress.
From a technical perspective, the weekly chart showed EUR/USD back below the 20 SMA and back to a previous lower range. Last week, it traded above 1.1400, those days are behind, and the outlook now appears to have turned to the downside. A recovery above 1.1330 could strengthen the Euro while to the downside, the next key support might be seen at 1.1180.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1219
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|1.1284
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1241
|Daily SMA50
|1.1219
|Daily SMA100
|1.1262
|Daily SMA200
|1.1352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1296
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1273
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1414
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1344
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1288
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1282
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1272
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1261
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1249
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1296
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1308
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1319
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.