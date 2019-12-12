EUR/USD eases from 1-month tops, turns neutral ahead of ECB

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/USD fails to capitalize on the early uptick to over one-month tops.
  • A modest USD rebound might have prompted some long-unwinding trade.
  • The downside remains limited ahead of the ECB monetary policy update.

The EUR/USD pair extended its steady pullback from over one-month tops and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around 1.1130-25 region.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's upsurge/early uptick to the highest level since November 4 and started retreating from the vicinity of the very important 200-day SMA amid a modest US dollar uptick.

Focus remains on the ECB decision

A modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, amid improving global risk sentiment, helped the greenback to stage a modest recovery from near four-month lows set on Thursday in the aftermath of dovish sounding FOMC statement.

It is worth recalling that the Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signalled that the policy stance is likely to remain accommodative and also indicated that interest rates would remain on hold through 2020.

This coupled with some repositioning trade – heading into the latest ECB monetary policy update – further seemed to have contributed to the pair’s intraday pullback, albeit the downside is likely to remain limited.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent positive move might have already run out of the steam ahead of a technically significant moving average (200-DMA).

The ECB decision will be followed by the post-meeting press conference, where comments by the new ECB President Christine Lagarde might influence the shared currency and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1131
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.1139
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1057
Daily SMA50 1.1063
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1155
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1146
Previous Daily Low 1.107
Previous Weekly High 1.1116
Previous Weekly Low 1.1002
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1117
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1099
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1167
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1195
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1243

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Lagarde leaves ECB rates unchanged, EUR/USD mute

LIVE: Lagarde leaves ECB rates unchanged, EUR/USD mute

Christine Lagarde presides over her first decision at the European Central Bank and may provide clues on her views and policies. EUR/USD is set to rock. Live coverage.

FOLLOW US LIVE

GBP/USD slides from nine-month highs amid election speculation

GBP/USD slides from nine-month highs amid election speculation

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.32 as opinion polls show a further narrowing of the polls. PM Johnson's Conservatives are in the lead but the race is tight in many constituencies. 

GBP/USD News

Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged, is undecided about the future

Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged, is undecided about the future

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady and the governors indicated that they expected little change in the economy or Fed policy for the next year.

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses, below $1475 level

Gold trades with modest losses, below $1475 level

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's post-FOMC positive move to weekly tops.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Intraday uptick falters ahead of descending trend-line/200-hour SMA

USD/JPY: Intraday uptick falters ahead of descending trend-line/200-hour SMA

USD/JPY once again manages to find some support near 108.45 region. The set-up warrants some caution before placing any directional bets.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures