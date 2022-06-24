“Insofar as a recession in the world’s largest economy is hardly an endorsement of risk appetite, we expect the USD to hold up relatively well into next year. In consideration of the USD’s safe haven characteristics, in addition to the considerable energy related risks that are faced by the Eurozone this winter, we have revised lower our 12 month forecast for EUR/USD in spite of the rise in rhetoric regarding US recessionary fears.”

“The move lower in US treasury yields this week suggests that the market focus is in the process of shifting to growth risks and away from inflation. This could take some time to play out and the tug of war between the two drivers could characterise market developments in the months ahead.”

The EUR/USD is about to end the week hovering around 1.0550, with a modest gain. Analysts at Rabobank continue to see the risk of a dip back to the year’s low at the 1.0350 region on a one to three-month view. They revised lower their 12-month forecast to 1.08 from 1.10.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.