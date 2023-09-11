EUR/USD continues to trade higher around 1.0730, US CPI, ECB decision eyed

- EUR/USD extends gains on the pullback in the US Dollar (USD).
- Investors await US CPI, seeking valuable insights into the inflation outlook.
- Euro’s strength could be limited as the ECB is expected to keep interest rates unchanged.
EUR/USD extends the previous session’s gains, trading higher around 1.0730 during the early hours of the European session on Monday. The pair is experiencing upward support due to the pullback in the US Dollar (USD).
US Dollar Index (DXY) beats lower around 104.60, continuing to extend losses despite the positive performance of United States (US) Treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond improved to 4.29%, up by 0.52% at the time of writing.
The Greenback is anticipated to remain strong, reinforced by positive economic data coming from the US. Investors will likely watch the upcoming release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, scheduled for Wednesday.
This data has the potential to offer additional insights into the country's inflation situation, which can significantly influence the investors’ decisions regarding placing trading positions on the EUR/USD pair.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, while returning from the G20 Summit on Sunday, advocated the United States' capacity to control inflation without causing harm to the employment market. Yellen further mentioned that "Every measure of inflation is on the road down."
Investors have been factoring in the expectation of a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Fed in either the November or December meetings. Additionally, the Fed is expected to maintain higher interest rates for an extended duration. This hawkish stance from the central bank could potentially limit the upside potential for the EUR/USD currency pair.
The Fed Governor Christopher Waller has mentioned that the Fed has some leeway to increase interest rates, but these decisions will be driven by economic data. Meanwhile, Fed Boston President Susan Collins has highlighted the potential risks associated with an overly restrictive monetary policy stance and advocated for a patient, careful, and deliberate approach to policy decisions.
Additionally, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee has outlined the central bank's objective of guiding the economy onto a "golden path." This path represents a situation where inflation decreases without triggering a recession, a delicate balance that central banks aim to achieve to maintain economic stability and growth.
On the other side, the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its upcoming policy meeting scheduled for Thursday. Recent data released from Germany on Friday showed that the Harmonised Consumer Price Index (HICP) for August came in at 6.4% year-on-year, meeting market expectations. While the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained stable at 6.1%.
The Euro was possibly undermined after China published weaker-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August on Saturday. The CPI report showed a rise of 0.1% on an annual basis, falling short of market expectations of a 0.2% reading. However, the consumer prices improved from the previous month's figure of -0.3%.
Traders are expected to gain a deeper insight into China's economic conditions by observing the obstacles that authorities are grappling with. The market expects further monetary and fiscal measures aimed at achieving Beijing's objective of attaining 5% GDP growth for the current year.
EUR/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0728
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.0701
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0827
|Daily SMA50
|1.095
|Daily SMA100
|1.091
|Daily SMA200
|1.0823
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0744
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0694
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0809
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0713
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0682
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0663
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0732
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0763
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0781
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 after EU economic forecasts
EUR/USD is clinging to recovery gains above 1.0700 even though the EU Commission cut the Eurozone's growth forecast. The rebound is underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar, courtesy of a sharp sell-off in USD/JPY on hawkish BoJ comments and an upbeat mood.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2550 amid notable USD supply
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, moving away from a three-month low. A broad-based USD pullback from a multi-month top is seen as a key factor lending some support. Traders now look to this week's key macro data from the UK and the US for a fresh impetus.
Gold price consolidates as investors eye inflation data
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to find a direction as investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August. The precious metal remains sideways despite the US Dollar delivering a corrective move, while investors digest global slowdown fears.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s stablecoin hot take: Flatcoin linked to CPI
Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, told Yahoo Finance in an interview that the next iteration in stablecoins is flatcoin. While stablecoins like USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are backed by fiat currencies.
Busy week ahead: US CPI, ECB verdict and new iPhone
The US CPI data is in focus this week and should help shape Fed expectations for November. The US dollar is under decent selling pressure, particularly against the Yen, after comments from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Ueda were interpreted as being ‘hawkish’.