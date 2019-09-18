EUR/USD consolidates daily losses as US Dollar rises after FOMC meeting

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar about to end the day higher after FOMC meeting but far from the top. 
  • EUR/USD down for the day far from lows, holds above 1.1000. 

The EUR/USD pair bottomed during Fed’s Powell press conference at 1.1012 and then trimmed losses. Near the end of the American session is hovering around 1.1030, down 35 pips for the day. 

The pair extended losses after the FOMC meeting. The Federal Reserve as expected cut the Fed Funds rate by 25bps to 1.75-2.00%. Three members dissented, two against the cut, and another asked for a 50bps cut. Chairman Powell signaled central bank’s next move will depend on how the economy performs and how risks evolve. 

We didn’t learn much from today's press release or press conference. The evolvement of the US economy and risk picture will determine how many more cuts will potentially follow. We still think the economy will slow more than what the Fed forecast (but don’t pencil in a recession). Therefore, we still see two more cuts down the road”, explained Nordea Market analysts. 

The greenback peaked after Powell but then pulled back trimming gains. Equity prices in Wall Street bounced sharply during the last hour and turned positive. US President Trump criticized Fed’s policy again. 

Technical outlook 

The EUR/USD pair fell to a daily low of 1.1013, bouncing just modestly from the level ahead of Wall Street’s close, still in the red for the day. 

The pair has not delivered an important breakthrough on Wednesday even with the volatility around the FOMC meeting, notes Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analysts at FXStreet. “The pair is again trading below its 20 and 100 SMA in the 4 hours chart but needs to break below 1.0980, the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily advance to actually turn bearish.”

According to her, the 200-SMA has contained advances and will likely continue to do so, currently around 1.1085. “Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain neutral-to bearish, with the Momentum heading nowhere around its midline, and the RSI gaining downward traction around 45.”

Technical Levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1039
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 1.1074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1049
Daily SMA50 1.1124
Daily SMA100 1.1181
Daily SMA200 1.1258
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1076
Previous Daily Low 1.099
Previous Weekly High 1.111
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1043
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1023
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1018
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0961
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0932
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1132
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1188

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats on the hawkish Fed cut

EUR/USD retreats on the hawkish Fed cut

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no further rate reductions. The bank acknowledged the strong labor market and robust consumption. However, it is worried about investment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls further away from 1.25 after the Fed

GBP/USD falls further away from 1.25 after the Fed

GBP/USD is trading further below 1.2500 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no fresh moves. The Brexit impasse and weak UK inflation figures weigh. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY pops 20 pips on the as expected Fed

USD/JPY pops 20 pips on the as expected Fed

USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.32 following the FOMC, travelling between 108.08 and 108.33 but is virtually flat on the day as the Fed lowered rats as expected by 25 basis points.

USD/JPY News

Gold drops on strength in the Greenback following a dubious Fed rate cut

Gold drops on strength in the Greenback following a dubious Fed rate cut

Gold prices have dropped on the Federal Reserve decision whereby no real assurance of more cuts down the line were presented. However, the door has been left open which limits the downside potential in this move.

Gold News

New Zealand GDP preview: growth seen slowing but RBNZ acted ahead

New Zealand GDP preview: growth seen slowing but RBNZ acted ahead

New Zealand will release this Thursday it´s Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter of the year, a couple of hours after the Fed’s monetary policy decision.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures