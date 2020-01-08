EUR/USD capped by two resistance clusters and may struggle to recover – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD is trading in the mid 1.11s, off the highs. Where next for the world´s most popular currency pair_

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that euro/dollar is capped at 1.1155, which is a dense cluster of lines including the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the SMA 50-15m, the previous 4h-low, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, and the BB 1h-Middle.

Further above, a stronger resistance line awaits at the pair. The 1.1190 level is the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1, and the SMA 50-4h.

Looking down, support awaits at 1.1097, which is the confluence of the PP 1d-S2, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, and the SMA 50-1d.

Lower, 1.1068 is another cushion. It is the meeting point of the SMA 100-1d and the PP 1m-S1.

