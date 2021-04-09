EUR/USD: Break below the 1.1700 support to expose the November low of 1.1603 – Mizuho

In March, the EUR/USD pair edged lower on the movements of US interest rates. According to economists at Mizuho Bank, the dollar will be bought in April on widening European/US interest-rate differentials. With Europe also facing the threat of a new covid wave, EUR/USD looks set to move bearishly in April.
The clearly different situations in the US and Europe to make the euro comparatively easy to sell
“It seems likely the EUR/USD pair will move bearishly this month. Interest-rate differentials and the COVID-19 vaccination situation have replaced supply and demand conditions as the main factors shaping trends, so the euro will face more downside risk.”
“Around 1.1700 may form a support line for a time, but if the pair breaks below this level, it may test its November low of 1.1603, so caution will be needed.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
