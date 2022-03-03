EUR/USD bears attack 1.1100 on Ukraine, Fed news, focus on US data, ECB Meeting Accounts

- EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 20-month low.
- Yields improve on hawkish Fed, anxiety over Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
- US/EU data, Fed v/s ECB battles will also direct traders.
EUR/USD fades bounce off the lowest levels since May 2020 as the quote eases to 1.1100 during early Thursday morning in Europe.
The major currency pair flashed a Doji candlestick near multi-day low the previous day but risk-off mood, coupled with widening gap between the Fed and the ECB policymakers’ thinking, weighed on the quote afterward.
Hopes of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, backed by expectations of a ceasefire, revived the market’s optimism the previous day. However, Russia’s rating downgrade by Moody’s and Fitch joins US President Joe Biden’s readiness to introduce further hardships for Moscow to challenge the market’s mood.
Elsewhere, a jump in the probabilities of a 0.50% rate hike in the March Fed meeting, per CME’s FedWatch Tool, also challenges the market’s optimism. The stated tool from the CME signals around 90% probabilities for a 0.50% increase in the benchmark rate in March versus nearly 2% odds favoring the same decision earlier. The latest jump in the market’s hopes of the hawkish Fed could be linked to Fed Chair Powell’s bi-annual hearing of Monetary Policy Report in front of the House Financial Services Committee.
Contrary to increasing probabilities for a 0.50% rate hike in March, money market bets over the ECB’s faster rate lifts have been easing of late, which in turn adds to the bearish catalysts for EUR/USD.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures remain sluggish and so do US 10-year Treasury yields even as Wall Street ran the show of optimism.
Moving on, negative surprise by the Eurozone inflation data, despite being around record high, joins mixed comments over the ECB’s next moves to highlight today’s ECB Monetary Policy Accounts. Also important are US data comprising the ISM Services PMI, Factory Orders, Nonfarm Productivity, etc. Further, the second version of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony and Russia-Ukraine headlines will also be the key for the near-term direction.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD remains inside a short-term bullish chart pattern called falling wedge despite recently being around the support line close to 1.1060. The RSI’s bounces off the oversold territory joined receding bearish of the MACD signals to favor the latest rebound.
However, a 13-day-old descending trend line and the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the pair’s moves between September 2021 and February 2022, respectively around 1.1010 and the 1.1000 threshold, will challenge the EUR/USD pair’s additional weakness.
Alternatively, recovery moves beyond the weekly resistance line, close to 1.1190 by the press time, will be challenged by the 50-SMA and the wedge’s upper line, near 1.1235 and 1.1270.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1099
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25%
|Today daily open
|1.1127
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1327
|Daily SMA50
|1.1322
|Daily SMA100
|1.1372
|Daily SMA200
|1.1604
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1058
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1111
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1075
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1023
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0989
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1161
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1196
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1248
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Vulnerable around 1.1100 on Ukraine crisis eyes fresh cycle lows
EUR/USD crushed on Ukraine spill over to the eurozone economy. The single currency is weighed towards a 21-month low due to eurozone economic risks associated with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The market mood remains cautious.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s
GBP/USD 4-hour W-formation is compelling from a bearish perspective. GBP/USD bears will need to overcome the support structure near a 61.8% ratio. There are a number of inputs from a fundamental basis that argues for an even stronger US dollar.
Gold hovers around $1,930 amid caution ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Gold price is moving back and forth in a tight range around $1,930, as the downside remains capped by resurfacing global economic growth concerns amid soaring energy prices. The Ukraine crisis has rocketed oil prices, aggravating raging inflation risks.
US Treasury to closely monitor crypto sector to prevent Russia from bypassing sanctions
The United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated the US will monitor the potential use of cryptocurrencies by Russia to avoid sanctions. This comes after several Senate Democrats raised concerns about the use of the new asset class for evading sanctions.
A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.