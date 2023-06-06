EUR/USD: A fall in towards the year’s low above 1.05 would not be unreasonable – SocGen

Economists at Société Générale analyze EUR/USD outlook.
Short-term rate differentials are helping the Dollar
EUR/USD has continued to track short-term rates, which now discounts the same ECB-Fed rate differential in December 2023 as when we were heading into the US regional bank crisis in March. On that basis alone, a fall in EUR/USD towards the year’s low above 1.05 wouldn’t be unreasonable, and only a change in the outlook for Fed and/or ECB rate prospects can turn the trend around.
So far, softer-than-expected eurozone (headline) CPI data and another robust US labour market report don’t suggest a major change in trend and do therefore suggest caution.
The economy is slowing, the Fed is near the end of its hiking cycle, and neither the global energy backdrop nor the US balance of payments is a supportive factor anymore. So, we’ll wait for a better chance to buy the EUR.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0700 as market mood improves
EUR/USD has staged a rebound toward 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday from the daily low it set below 1.0670. Wall Street's main indexes gained traction and turned positive on the day following a bearish opening, limiting the US Dollar's gains and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD returns above 1.2400 as USD loses strength
GBP/USD has recovered above 1.2400 in the second half of the day on Tuesday and erased a portion of its daily losses. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift seen in risk mood doesn't allow the US Dollar Index to extend its daily rally and supports the pair's rebound.
Gold continues to fluctuate near $1,960
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Monday's recovery gains and trades in a narrow band at around $1,960 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near 3.7% and doesn't allow XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Breaking: US SEC sues Coinbase after regulatory crackdown on Binance
US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) continued its crackdown on crypto waging a legal battle against Coinbase. The regulator targeted Coinbase for its unregistered securities offering and the exchange’s staking program.
S&P 500 Forecast: With debt ceiling in rearview mirror, sleepy week looks for direction
The S&P 500 index is unsure where to move now that the US debt ceiling standoff has been dealt with. President Joe Biden signed the agreement into law on Saturday that will lift the debt ceiling until 2025.