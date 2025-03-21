EUR/SEK to rebound to the 11.10-11.20 mark over the coming weeks – ING

"As we had anticipated, the Swiss franc dropped on the announcement, but EUR/CHF does not seem to have much bullish steam. Any further rallies should anyway fall short of breaking above 0.970 and our bias for the second quarter remains a return to 0.950."

"In Switzerland, another SNB cut brought the policy rate to 0.25%. The accompanying statement left all options open, but our economist notes how, for the first time in a long time, the SNB hasn’t had to revise its inflation projections lower. We expect a hold in June and lean towards calling for the end of the easing cycle altogether."

"On the former, markets had already anticipated that rates had reached the bottom, and the krona was only marginally moved. EUR/SEK remains cheap according to our short-term fair value model and we continue to favour a rebound to the 11.10-11.20 mark over the coming weeks."

