"The EUR’s technical outlook is looking increasingly bullish following Monday’s break above descending resistance drawn from the July highs. The latest runup has delivered a push to fresh local highs, offering little in terms of resistance ahead of the 1.1829 multi-year high reached on July 1st. The RSI is bullish, and climbing, suggesting building momentum. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.1700 and 1.1800."

"In terms of overnight data, French industrial production figures were better than expected. In politics, the French confidence vote was something of a non -event and a meaningful EUR reaction has yet to be seen. The French-German 10Y spread is once again rising and the France-Italy spread is now at zero. President Macron is expected to appoint a new PM in the coming days, however France’s political and fiscal troubles are likely to remain unresolved in the near term."

"The EUR appears poised for a breakout to fresh multi-year highs, supported by fundamentals and a continued rise in yield spreads as markets price in an outlook for relative central bank policy that includes and increasingly dovish Fed and a decidedly neutral ECB. Thursday’s ECB decision is expected to deliver a widely expected hold, and a pushback on market pricing of additional cuts would lend the EUR fundamental support."

