EUR/JPY technical analysis: Bulls trapped by descending resistance

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

EUR/JPY has corrected to the downside following the 119.60 reversal and rallies are sold at the descending resistance line from the same top to the 19th and 20th August highs. Support is located in the 117.50s. Through the said top, we have 120.06 as the 25th July low ahead of the 55-day ma and the 3-month downtrend at 120.88/98. 

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.96
Today Daily Change -0.17
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 118.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.32
Daily SMA50 120.81
Daily SMA100 122.37
Daily SMA200 124.25
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.48
Previous Daily Low 117.85
Previous Weekly High 119.59
Previous Weekly Low 117.52
Previous Monthly High 123.36
Previous Monthly Low 120.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.09

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as the dollar loses steam

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as the dollar loses steam

The EUR/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.1065, as demand for the greenback receded during US trading hours. Upside caped for the shared currency amid fears of a German recession, Italian political turmoil.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD losses upside momentum at the start of the key day

GBP/USD losses upside momentum at the start of the key day

While optimism surrounding soft Brexit helped the GBP/USD pair to rise on the previous day, the Cable retraces to 1.2165 amid initial Wednesday morning in Asia. The UK PM’s visit to Germany will be closely observed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: bears moving back to the front

USD/JPY: bears moving back to the front

Demand for safe-haven assets picked up in the American session. US 10-year Treasury note yield fell to 1.54% intraday, settles barely above. USD/JPY to resume decline on a break below 106.05, a Fibonacci support.

USD/JPY News

Gold prices tightening up as traders await the Fed's next call

Gold prices tightening up as traders await the Fed's next call

Gold spot and futures climbed a touch on Tuesday, with spot prices rising 0.72% and travelling between a range of between $1,493.18 and $1,508.70 while Gold climbed $4.10, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,515.70 an ounce, clawing back some of the $12, or 0.8%, lost on Monday. 

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains

Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  