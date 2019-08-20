EUR/JPY technical analysis: Bulls trapped by descending resistance

EUR/JPY has corrected to the downside following the 119.60 reversal and rallies are sold at the descending resistance line from the same top to the 19th and 20th August highs. Support is located in the 117.50s. Through the said top, we have 120.06 as the 25th July low ahead of the 55-day ma and the 3-month downtrend at 120.88/98.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.96
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|118.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.32
|Daily SMA50
|120.81
|Daily SMA100
|122.37
|Daily SMA200
|124.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|118.48
|Previous Daily Low
|117.85
|Previous Weekly High
|119.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.52
|Previous Monthly High
|123.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|117.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|117.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|117.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|118.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|119.09
