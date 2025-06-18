EUR/JPY retreats from YTD high amid softer Eurozone CPI, cautious BoJ

- EUR/JPY weakens for a second day, slipping below recent peaks amid cooling Eurozone inflation.
- Eurozone headline CPI confirmed at 1.9% in May, falling below ECB’s target for the first time since September 2024.
- Japan’s May trade data reveals a 1.7% drop in exports and 7.7% fall in imports, highlighting external challenges.
The Euro (EUR) extends its decline against the Japanese Yen (JPY) for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, retreating further after briefly touching a year-to-date peak of 167.62 on Tuesday.
EUR/JPY is navigating a choppy market, trading around 166.43 in the American trading session, hovering below the previous day’s low. The pair is down nearly 0.20% on the day as traders weigh soft Eurozone inflation and cautious central bank signals.
Fresh Eurozone data continues to highlight a cooling inflation trend alongside pockets of resilience in the labor market and services activity. Headline inflation slipped below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2% target in May, giving policymakers room to ease borrowing costs further after their recent 25 basis point rate cut.
The Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices was confirmed at 1.9% YoY in May 2025, slipping below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2% target for the first time since September 2024, signaling easing price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, the annual core inflation rate, which strips out volatile components such as energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, moderated to 2.3% in May.
With inflation showing clear signs of cooling, investors increasingly expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to hold rates steady at its upcoming July meeting. Several ECB policymakers have signalled a preference for patience, urging a wait-and-see approach as economic risks persist. Governing Council member Robert Holzmann stated that the ECB should refrain from cutting rates further until at least September, while Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel cautioned that “new shocks” could still materialize despite the disinflation trend, reinforcing the case for a careful, data-dependent policy stance in the months ahead.
Turning to Japan, the Bank of Japan left its key rate unchanged at 0.5% this week, reiterating that any future moves will depend on how global risks and domestic inflation unfold. Trade figures released on Wednesday revealed a challenging backdrop, with exports falling 1.7% YoY, driven by weaker car shipments to the United States. Meanwhile, imports dropped 7.7% amid subdued domestic demand and the impact of rising US tariffs. The data underscores the BOJ’s cautious path forward as it balances inflation control with external headwinds.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.25%
|-0.27%
|-0.43%
|0.07%
|-0.53%
|-0.39%
|0.08%
|EUR
|0.25%
|-0.02%
|-0.22%
|0.24%
|-0.38%
|-0.07%
|0.34%
|GBP
|0.27%
|0.02%
|-0.21%
|0.25%
|-0.37%
|-0.18%
|0.37%
|JPY
|0.43%
|0.22%
|0.21%
|0.54%
|-0.07%
|0.28%
|0.76%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|-0.24%
|-0.25%
|-0.54%
|-0.60%
|-0.44%
|0.11%
|AUD
|0.53%
|0.38%
|0.37%
|0.07%
|0.60%
|0.32%
|0.74%
|NZD
|0.39%
|0.07%
|0.18%
|-0.28%
|0.44%
|-0.32%
|0.42%
|CHF
|-0.08%
|-0.34%
|-0.37%
|-0.76%
|-0.11%
|-0.74%
|-0.42%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
