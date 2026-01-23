TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/JPY retreats below 186.00 as BoJ's Ueda speaks

  • EUR/JPY retreats below 186.00 after hitting fresh record highs at 186.82.
  • The Yen has bounced up against its main peers after BoJ Governor Ueda ended his press release.
  • The BoJ has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, at 0.75%, as expected.
EUR/JPY retreats below 186.00 as BoJ's Ueda speaks
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro has pulled back from record highs near 187.00 to trade at 185.60 at the time of writing, with all Yen crosses whipsawing following Bank of Japan's (BoJ) Governor Ueda's press conference. Before that, the pair had extended its rally beyond 186.00 following the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Monetary Policy decision, to reach fresh record highs above 186.80.

The Japanese Yen lost ground against its main peers after Kazuho Ueda affirmed that the central bank’s committee needs to grasp the impact of previous rate hikes before tightening monetary policy further.

Ueda also stated that conditions remain accommodative, despite December’s hike, and that underlying inflation is coming closer to the 2%, which suggests that the bank remains committed to gradually raising interest rates.

The BoJ kept its benchmark interest rate on hold, at 0.75%, as widely expected on Friday, following a 25 basis points hike in December that brought rates to their highest level in 30 years.

The Yen has been depreciating steadily since the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called snap elections earlier this week. Investors are wary that Takaichi’s growing popularity will grant her a larger parliamentary support to continue with her fiscal largesse, which could cause a debt crisis.

Economic Indicator

BoJ Interest Rate Decision

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s eight scheduled annual meetings. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY). Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for JPY.

Read more.

Last release: Fri Jan 23, 2026 03:07

Frequency: Irregular

Actual: 0.75%

Consensus: 0.75%

Previous: 0.75%

Source: Bank of Japan

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains near 1.1750 after PMI data

EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains near 1.1750 after PMI data

EUR/USD trades marginally lower on the day near 1.1750 in the European session on Friday. The data from Germany and the Eurozone showed that the business activity in private sector expanded at a modest pace in January, helping the Euro hold its ground. In the second half of the day, US PMI data will be watched closely.

When are the UK Retail Sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?

When are the UK Retail Sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The United Kingdom docket has the Retail Sales data for December to be released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday, later this session at 07:00 GMT. UK Retail Sales are expected to decline by 0.1% month-over-month in December, following a 0.1% decline seen in November. 

Gold pulls away from record-high, holds above $4,900

Gold pulls away from record-high, holds above $4,900

Gold loses its traction and declines toward $4,900 after touching a new record-high near $4,970 earlier in the day. The modest US Dollar recovery ahead of US PMI data causes XAU/USD to stretch lower, while investors keep a close eye on geopolitics.

Bitcoin shows mild signs of recovery, Ethereum and Ripple remain under pressure

Bitcoin shows mild signs of recovery, Ethereum and Ripple remain under pressure

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple show mixed signals at the time of writing on Friday as the broader crypto market attempts to stabilize after this week’s sell-off. BTC extends its recovery after finding support around a key level.

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

Tron Price Analysis: TRX extends gains as bullish breakout structure remains intact

Tron Price Analysis: TRX extends gains as bullish breakout structure remains intact

Tron (TRX) price extends its gains, trading above $0.30 at the time of writing on Friday after retesting the previously broken bullish breakout structure earlier this week. The positive on-chain and derivatives data back the bullish price action.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers