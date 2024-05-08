EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The first upside barrier will emerge at 167.20

The EUR/JPY cross trades on a positive note for three straight days around 166.65 on Wednesday during the early European session. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday that the Japanese central bank may take monetary policy action if yen moves have a big impact on inflation. Meanwhile, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki stated that rapid foreign exchange movements are undesirable. Suzuki declined to comment on whether the US has agreed on Japan's FX intervention. From a technical perspective, EUR/JPY resumes its uptrend as the cross holds above the key 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the four-hour chart . Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in bullish territory around 58, indicating that further upside looks favorable for the time being. The upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 167.20 acts as an immediate resistance level for the cross. Further north, the next hurdle is located at the 168.00 psychological figure, en route to a high of April 30 at 168.61. Any follow-through buying above the latter will see a rally to a yearly high of 2007 at 168.95. On the downside, the initial support level for EUR/JPY is seen near the 100-period EMA at 165.90. A decisive break below this level will see a drop to a low of May 6 at 165.50, followed by the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 164.08.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.