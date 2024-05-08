EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The first upside barrier will emerge at 167.20

- EUR/JPY gains traction near 166.65 in Wednesday's early European session.
- The cross resumes its uptrend above the key EMA; RSI indicator holds in bullish territory.
- The first upside barrier will emerge at 167.20; the initial support level is located at 165.90.
The EUR/JPY cross trades on a positive note for three straight days around 166.65 on Wednesday during the early European session. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday that the Japanese central bank may take monetary policy action if yen moves have a big impact on inflation. Meanwhile, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki stated that rapid foreign exchange movements are undesirable. Suzuki declined to comment on whether the US has agreed on Japan's FX intervention.
From a technical perspective, EUR/JPY resumes its uptrend as the cross holds above the key 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the four-hour chart. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in bullish territory around 58, indicating that further upside looks favorable for the time being.
The upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 167.20 acts as an immediate resistance level for the cross. Further north, the next hurdle is located at the 168.00 psychological figure, en route to a high of April 30 at 168.61. Any follow-through buying above the latter will see a rally to a yearly high of 2007 at 168.95.
On the downside, the initial support level for EUR/JPY is seen near the 100-period EMA at 165.90. A decisive break below this level will see a drop to a low of May 6 at 165.50, followed by the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 164.08.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|166.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|166.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|165.54
|Daily SMA50
|164.09
|Daily SMA100
|161.89
|Daily SMA200
|160.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|166.57
|Previous Daily Low
|165.64
|Previous Weekly High
|171.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.02
|Previous Monthly High
|171.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|162.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|166.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|166
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|165.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|164.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|167.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|167.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower to near 1.0750 after hawkish remarks from a Fed official
EUR/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.0750 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar gains ground due to the expectations of the Federal Reserve’s prolonging higher interest rates.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2500 on the stronger US Dollar, focus on BoE rate decision
The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note around 1.2500 on Wednesday during the Asian session. The USD Index recovers modestly to 105.40, which drags the major pair lower. Investors focus on the upcoming Bank of England's monetary policy meeting.
Gold price recovers its recent losses, despite a firmer US Dollar
Gold price attracts some buyers during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Safe-haven demand, fueled by geopolitical tensions and uncertainty, as well as ongoing central bank purchases, might contribute to a rally in gold.
Ethereum resume sideways move as Grayscale files to withdraw Ethereum futures ETF application with the SEC
Ethereum is hinting at a resumption of a sideways movement on Tuesday after seeing inflows for the first time in seven weeks. Grayscale withdrew its application for an Ethereum futures ETF, and the SEC’s Chair Gary Gensler has also called most crypto assets securities.
No obvious macro catalysts to steer the bus
The US data calendar remains relatively light, with initial jobless claims and the University of Michigan survey being the key focus. However, these releases may not provide a significant catalyst for the next directional move in the US Dollar.