EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The first upside barrier will emerge above 169.80

The EUR/JPY cross gains traction near 169.50 during the early European trading hours on Monday. The weakened Japanese Yen (JPY) is driven by the weaker-than-expected Japan GDP growth numbers for Q1, challenging the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) push to get interest rates further away from near zero. EUR/JPY keeps the bullish vibe unchanged as the cross holds above the 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the four-hour chart. Furthermore, the path of least resistance level for the cross is to the upside, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) standing in bullish territory near 64.50. The first upside barrier for EUR/JPY will emerge near the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 169.82. The next hurdle is seen at the 170.00 psychological round mark. A break above the latter will expose an all-time high of 171.60, en route to the 172.00 level. On the other hand, a low of May 17 at 168.78 acts as an initial support level for the cross. The additional downside filter to watch is the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 167.79, followed by the 100-period EMA at 167.50, and then a low of May 16 at 167.33. A breach of this level will see a drop to a low of April 29 at 165.66.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.