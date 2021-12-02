EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Steady around 128.20s after Tuesday’s volatile session

- The shared currency trims some of Wednesday’s losses, up some %.
- The market sentiment is upbeat, boosting the prospects of riskier assets to the detriment of the JPY and the CHF.
- EUR/JPY: Trading range-bound, though slightly tilted to the downside.
As the New York session ends, the EUR/JPY advance some 0.24%, trading at 127.88 at the time of writing. The market sentiment is upbeat at press time, following a risk-off European session, with all of its indices in the red. In the US, equity indices finished the session with gains, rising between 0.52% and 1.66%.
Market participants reassess the impact of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant. Although it has been reported to be more transmissible, it appears to cause mild symptoms. Apart from that, the US central bank looking to finish the bond taper in the Q1 of 2022 dented the prospects of safe-haven assets like the Japanese yen, with US equities rallying and US bond yields following their footsteps.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the 1-hour chart, the EUR/JPY pair is trading sideways. In the overnight session, EUR/JPY bulls pushed the pair towards the confluence of the 50 and the 100-hour simple moving averages, around 128.20, failing to break above it. That left the pair, at the mercy fof JPY bulls, which sent the pair tumbling towards 127.70.
It is worth noting that the pair has a downward bias in the near term, as the 1-hour moving averages (MA’s) reside above the spot price. If the EUR/JPY keeps falling further, the first support would be the December 1 high 127.56. A breach of the latter would expose the 127.00 figure, followed by February 9 swing low at 126.43.
On The flip side, the first resistance would be 128.00. A break above that level would expose the November 30 high at 128.60, followed by the 200-hour SMA at 128.62.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|127.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.66
|Daily SMA50
|130.49
|Daily SMA100
|130
|Daily SMA200
|130.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.79
|Previous Daily Low
|127.57
|Previous Weekly High
|129.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.8
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
