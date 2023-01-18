- EUR/JPY has delivered a perpendicular north-side move on the unchanged BoJ policy.
- BoJ Kuroda has kept the interest rate unchanged at -0.1% and the 10-year JGBs target at around 0%.
- The cross has surpassed the 200-period EMA at 140.00 in one go and is expected to extend gains further.
The EUR/JPY pair has displayed a juggernaut run as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has kept the monetary policy unchanged. BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has kept the interest rate unchanged at -0.1% and the 10-year Japan Government bonds (JGBs) target at around 0%.
Investors are expecting cues about an exit from the decade-long ultra-easy monetary policy, however, an unchanged policy stance has weakened the Japanese Yen.
On an hourly scale, EUR/JPUY has recovered dramatically after forming a Triple Bottom chart pattern. The formation of the aforementioned chart pattern around 138.00 is demonstrating a sheer bullish reversal. The cross has surpassed the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 140.00 in one go and is expected to extend gains further, considering the momentum in the north-side move.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has aggressively entered into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates more upside ahead.
After a run-up, a minor corrective move to near January 5 low at 139.97 will be a decent opportunity of bargain buy for the market participants, which will drive the asset towards January 6 high at 141.45 followed by December 28 high around 143.00.
On the flip side, a downside move below the previous week’s low at 138.00 will drag the cross towards January 3 low at 137.39. A slippage below the latter will expose the asset for more downside towards April 14 low at 135.51.
EUR/JPY hourly chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.5
|Today Daily Change
|2.12
|Today Daily Change %
|1.53
|Today daily open
|138.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.58
|Daily SMA50
|142.75
|Daily SMA100
|143.14
|Daily SMA200
|140.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.62
|Previous Daily Low
|138.2
|Previous Weekly High
|142.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.01
|Previous Monthly High
|146.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
