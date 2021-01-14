EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rising odds of a bearish acceleration under 126.00

- EUR/JPY dropped to 125.91, hitting the lowest level in four weeks.
- Key support area under pressure: close under 125.90 would point to sharper correction.
The EUR/JPY continues to correct lower after hitting multi-year highs last week at 127.50. It is hovering around 126.00, testing a critical support area between 126.00 and 125.80.
Technical indicators at the moment favor the downside. Key daily moving averages are turning south and also momentum indicators. EUR/JPY has not yet confirmed the break. Current levels warrant some volatility ahead that includes the possibility of bullish reversals.
A close below 125.80 would target the 124.90/125.00 area and then 124.20. On the upside, a recovery back above 126.50 would keep the cross in the current range, alleviating the bearish pressure. A weekly close above 127.15 would signal a resumption of the dominant bullish trend.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|125.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|126.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.53
|Daily SMA50
|125.47
|Daily SMA100
|124.8
|Daily SMA200
|122.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.74
|Previous Daily Low
|126.22
|Previous Weekly High
|127.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.05
|Previous Monthly High
|127.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|126.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|125.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|126.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|127.12
