EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Mildly offered inside three-week-old falling channel

  • EUR/JPY fades bounce off 13-month low, sidelined of late.
  • Sluggish Momentum, bearish chart pattern keep sellers hopeful.
  • 50-SMA, 200-SMA adds to the upside filters, 2020’s peak also challenge bears.

EUR/JPY reverses the corrective pullback from February 2021 lows, marked the previous day, inside a short-term descending trend channel formation. That said, the quote remains pressured around 128.30 by the press time of Thursday’s Asian session.

As the Momentum indicator portrays sluggish moves in favor of the previous rebound with the below zero figures, the EUR/JPY is likely to remain downbeat.

That said, the quote’s latest weakness eyes Wednesday’s low, also the lowest in 13 months, around 127.30.

However, tops marked during the year 2020 and the stated channel’s support line appears a tough nut to crack for the EUR/JPY bears around 127.00.

Alternatively, recovery moves may aim for the 129.00 threshold but the 50-SMA and upper line of the stated channel, near 129.30-45, will question EUR/JPY bulls afterward.

Also likely to challenge the pair’s upside is the 200-SMA level of 130.00, a break of which will propel an upside momentum targeting February’s peak of 133.15.

EUR/JPY: Four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 128.34
Today Daily Change -0.21
Today Daily Change % -0.16%
Today daily open 128.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.58
Daily SMA50 130.21
Daily SMA100 130.14
Daily SMA200 130.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 128.78
Previous Daily Low 127.3
Previous Weekly High 130.91
Previous Weekly Low 127.92
Previous Monthly High 133.15
Previous Monthly Low 127.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 128.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 127.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 127.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 126.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 126.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 129.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.59

 

 

EUR/USD slides on Ukraine crisis woes, eyes fresh cycle lows

EUR/USD slides on Ukraine crisis woes, eyes fresh cycle lows

EUR/USD crushed on Ukraine spillover to the eurozone economy.  The single currency is weighed towards a 21-month low due to eurozone economic risks associated with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. US stocks rose on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s

GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s

GBP/USD 4-hour W-formation is compelling from a bearish perspective. GBP/USD bears will need to overcome the support structure near a 61.8% ratio. There are a number of inputs from a fundamental basis that argues for an even stronger US dollar.

GBP/USD News

Gold juggles around $1,930 ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Gold juggles around $1,930 ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Gold is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,924.70-1,933.42, as investors are waiting for the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, which are due on Thursday. The precious metal witnessed some significant offers near $1,950 on Wednesday.

Gold News

Terra outperforms all major cryptos, but LUNA pullback to $74 likely

Terra outperforms all major cryptos, but LUNA pullback to $74 likely

Terra price has had a massive rally over the past week and a half. From the February 20, 2022 low of 47.30, LUNA has moved as high as $93.30, more than doubling LUNA in just ten days. However, the extreme of the move is now showing signs of exhaustion, and a pullback may be coming soon.

A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down

A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down

A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff. 

