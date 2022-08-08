- On Monday, the EUR/JPY registered minimal gains of 0.14%.
- EUR/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as neutral-to-downward biased; however, a break above 137.92 could shift the bias.
- Short term, the EUR/JPY is neutral-to-upwards, but breaks below 137.06, shift the bias to neutral.
The EUR/JPY seesaws as the Asian Pacific session begins, just below the confluence of the 20 and 100-day EMA, around 137.99-138.19 area, amidst fragile sentiment, as shown by Asian equity futures set to open lower, while US equities closed mixed. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 137.62, slightly up 0.02%.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/JPY is bearish biased. Successions of lower highs/lows, alongside daily EMAs above the exchange rate, confirm those above. Also, sellers are gathering momentum, per the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows, at 46.05, with an almost horizontal slope, but still in negative territory. Therefore, the EUR/JPY's first support would be the August 8 daily low at 137.06. A break below could pave the way towards 135.80 August 5 low, exacerbating further downside action. On the flip side, the EUR/JPY's first resistance would be the August 8 high at 137.92.
Meanwhile, the EUR/JPY hourly chart portrays an opposite bias to the daily chart, neutral-to-upwards. Factors like the hourly EMAs, below the exchange rate, alongside the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at bullish territory, back up the bias.
Therefore, the EUR/JPY's first resistance would be the confluence of the August 8 high and the R1 pivot around 137.92-138.00. A breach of the latter will expose the R2 daily pivot at 138.40, followed by the R3 pivot point at 138.87. On the other hand, a EUR/JPY break below 137.06 might shift the bias to neutral, opening the door for further losses.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|137.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.23
|Daily SMA50
|139.89
|Daily SMA100
|137.93
|Daily SMA200
|133.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.76
|Previous Daily Low
|135.8
|Previous Weekly High
|137.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.4
|Previous Monthly High
|142.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
