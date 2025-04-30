EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro steadies near 162.00 as technical signals diverge

Looking at trend indicators, the 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages are all positioned below the market and point upward, offering a supportive structure in the medium term. In contrast, the Ichimoku Base Line remains flat and neutral, failing to confirm directional strength in the near term.

EUR/JPY is currently exhibiting a neutral stance. The Relative Strength Index is hovering near 51, reinforcing the lack of momentum in either direction. The MACD, however, has turned lower and now flashes a sell signal, hinting at softening demand. Both the Stochastic %K and Williams Percent Range confirm the indecision, holding at neutral levels that reflect the absence of overbought or oversold conditions.

The EUR/JPY pair moved modestly lower on Wednesday, holding near the 162.00 area as it heads into the Asian session. Price action remained contained within a tight daily range, reflecting indecision among traders. Momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index and Williams Percent Range are neutral, while the MACD points to mild bearish pressure. However, longer-term moving averages continue to lean bullish, keeping the broader outlook supported despite the short-term stagnation.

