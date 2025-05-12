EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro holds near 165.00 as bullish momentum builds

- EUR/JPY trades around the 165.00 zone after a solid advance in Monday’s session.
- Broader bias remains bullish, supported by upward-trending moving averages and strong momentum.
- Key support levels hold below, while resistance is yet to be firmly established.
The EUR/JPY pair advanced on Monday, trading near the 165.00 zone after the European session, reflecting a strong bullish tone as the market heads into the Asian session. The pair remains positioned within the middle of its recent range, suggesting that buyers maintain control despite some mixed short-term signals. The broader technical structure remains supportive, underpinned by a cluster of rising moving averages and firm momentum readings.
From a technical perspective, the pair is flashing a clear bullish signal. The Relative Strength Index sits in the 60s, reflecting steady upward momentum without immediate overbought pressure. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence confirms this bias with a buy signal, reinforcing the positive tone. Meanwhile, the Commodity Channel Index trades in the 170s, indicating stable momentum, while the Awesome Oscillator remains around 1, suggesting further upside potential. The Stochastic RSI Fast, however, remains in neutral territory, hinting at a potential pause in the near term.
The bullish structure is further supported by the moving averages. The 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages all slope upward, providing strong underlying support and confirming the broader uptrend. Additionally, the 10-day Exponential and Simple Moving Averages also hover near current price levels, reinforcing the immediate bullish outlook as the pair looks to extend gains.
Support levels are identified at 163.86, 163.26, and 163.12. While resistance is not yet firmly established, a sustained push above recent highs could confirm a broader breakout, potentially opening the door to further upside in the sessions ahead.
Daily Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further weakness remains in the pipeline
AUD/USD resumed its decline and slipped back to the 0.6360-0.6350 band, or monthly troughs, on the back of the strong resumption of the bid bias around the Greenback, which was reignited following the US-China trade talks over the weekend.
EUR/USD: A drop to 1.1000 in the offing?
EUR/USD accelerated its monthly retracement on Monday, retreating to multi-week lows in the vicinity of 1.1060 following the generalised recovery in the US Dollar, all in response to the auspicious outcome from the US-China talks in Geneva on Saturday.
Gold: Gains appear limited near $3,250
Gold began the week under pressure, retreating toward the $3,200 mark per troy ounce, where some support appeared to materialise. The decline followed a broader improvement in risk sentiment after encouraging developments emerged from US-China trade talks over the weekend.
Bitcoin ETFs net $867 million as Strategy scoops up additional $1.3 billion worth of BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) briefly crossed $105,450 before declining to $101,400 on Monday as CoinShares' report revealed that Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $867 million in net inflows last week.
Memecoins on the move: WIF, BOME, and FLOKI post double-digit gains as US-China agree on tariff reduction
Dogwifhat, Book of Meme, and FLOKI extend their double-digit rallies on Monday, adding to last week’s surge. The rally is driven by growing risk-on sentiment in crypto markets after the US and China agreed to major tariff reductions.