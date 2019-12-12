EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro challenging October highs and 200 DMA

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is clinging to weekly gains while challenging the October highs and the 200 DMA.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 121.57/70 resistance zone. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is challenging the October highs and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) as the bulls are taking control.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market is challenging an important resistance zone in the 121.57/70 area, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. If the buyers manage to break above it, the spot can spike to the 122.45 level. 
    

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
EUR/JPY is clinging to weekly gains while trading above the main SMAs. Support is seen at the  121.32, 121.06 and 120.81 price levels.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.39
Today Daily Change 0.49
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 120.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.33
Daily SMA50 120.13
Daily SMA100 119.31
Daily SMA200 121.39
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.94
Previous Daily Low 120.37
Previous Weekly High 121.02
Previous Weekly Low 120
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

