EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro bounces from 2020 lows and challenges 121.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is bouncing from four-month lows. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 121.43 resistance.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is reversing up from four-month lows while trading off the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The spot bounced from the 2020 lows and is now challenging the 121.00 figure and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bulls are for now remaining in control as the reversal up was quite sharp. A break above 121.43 can lead to further upside towards the 121.80 and 122.18 levels. On the flip side, retracements down may find support near the 120.55 and 120.04 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.    
 
 
Resistance: 121.43, 121.80, 122.18
Support: 120.55, 120.04, 119.79
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.94
Today Daily Change 0.68
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 120.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.01
Daily SMA50 121.06
Daily SMA100 120.59
Daily SMA200 120.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.5
Previous Daily Low 118.56
Previous Weekly High 120.34
Previous Weekly Low 118.87
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

