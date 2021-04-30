EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Correction lower seen as temporary

  • EUR/JPY comes under pressure following new 2021 highs.
  • Interim support lines up at the 20-day SMA near 130.50.

EUR/JPY trades on the defensive after hitting new YTD peaks in the 132.35/40 band on Thursday.

Current price action suggests the rally remains healthy in the near-term. That said, the surpass of recent tops should open the door to the 133.00 round level initially and then followed by the September 2018 high at 133.13.

The immediate support line near 129.90 sustains the bullish momentum in the near-term. This area of interim contention is reinforced by the 50-day SMA at 129.75.

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 126.26 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 131.63
Today Daily Change 74
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 132.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.49
Daily SMA50 129.71
Daily SMA100 128.11
Daily SMA200 126.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 132.37
Previous Daily Low 131.6
Previous Weekly High 130.97
Previous Weekly Low 129.59
Previous Monthly High 130.67
Previous Monthly Low 128.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 132.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 131.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 131.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 131.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 130.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 132.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 132.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 133.17

 

 

