EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A drop to 124.00 stays in the pipeline

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY comes under pressure and slips back below 125.00.
  • The weekly lows in the 124.00 area could be the next support of note.

EUR/JPY’s rally managed to hit fresh tops near 125.60 on Thursday. The move lacked follow through, however, encouraging the ongoing correction lower to sub-125.00 levels.

In spite of the knee-jerk, extra gains remain well on the cards and underpinned by the generalized improvement in the risk complex. Against this, the next key hurdle emerges at the mid-127.00s, where sits the March 2019 high.

If sellers remain in control in the short-term, then EUR/JPY risks a drop to lows around the 124.00 mark (August 3).

EUR/JPY weekly chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 124.85
Today Daily Change 60
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 125.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.41
Daily SMA50 122.02
Daily SMA100 119.74
Daily SMA200 120.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 125.59
Previous Daily Low 124.66
Previous Weekly High 125.21
Previous Weekly Low 123.02
Previous Monthly High 125.21
Previous Monthly Low 120.26
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 125.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 125.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 124.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 124.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 123.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 125.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 126.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 126.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD falls amid Sino-American tensions ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, down amid a risk-off mood stemming from President Trump's move against China's TikTok and WeChat. Tension is mounting ahead of the highly uncertain Non-Farm Payrolls.

Gold consolidates near record highs, flat-lined around $2060 area ahead of NFP

Concerns about escalating US-China tensions pushed gold to fresh record highs on Friday. A goodish pickup in the USD prompted some profit-taking amid overbought conditions. 

GBP/USD retreats amid doubts about the furlough scheme, dollar strength

GBP/USD has lost the 1.31 level as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever. The dollar is gaining ground amid geopolitical tensions ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.

Forex Today: Dollar ticks up after Trump's TikTok move, all eyes on Non-Farm Payrolls

Trump's executive order against TikTok and WeChat has dampened the market mood and strengthened the dollar. Fiscal stimulus have made limited progress and investors are now focused on July NFP, which carries high uncertainty amid the resurgence of coronavirus. 

WTI drops 1% to $41.50 ahead of US NFP, rigs data

WTI (futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far this Friday, undermined by reduced demand for higher-yielding assets amid the renewed US-China tensions induced risk-aversion.

