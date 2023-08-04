EUR/JPY ignores German Factory Orders, remains depressed near 156.00 amid downbeat yields

- EUR/JPY stays pressured after two-day losing streak, lacks clear directions of late.
- German Factory Orders post notable growth in June, crosses market forecasts and prior readings.
- Pullback in global Treasury bond yields from multi-day peaks weigh on prices amid cautious optimism.
- Looming divergence between ECB and BoJ monetary policy keeps sellers hopeful ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales.
EUR/JPY remains sidelined around 156.00 as it pays little heed to the German Factory Orders data amid early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the cross-currency pair struggles for clear directions amid downbeats yields and mixed concerns about the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Germany’s Factory Orders grew 3.0% YoY versus -4.4% prior while the monthly growth came out as 7.0% from 6.2% previous readings and -2.0% market forecasts.
That said, Thursday’s softer prints of the Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for June, the lowest in three years, with -3.4% YoY figures versus -3.1% expected and -1.6% prior (revised), weighed on the EUR/JPY price the previous day. On the same line were the final readings of the bloc’s HCOB Composite PMI and Services PMI for July deteriorated while the same activity numbers for Germany improved from the initial forecasts for the said month.
Furthermore, the mixed comments from European Central Bank (ECB) board member Fabio Panetta also weighed on the pair as he supported high interest rates for a longer time via a webinar. The policymaker, however, also added, “Inflation risks are balanced and economic activity is weak.”
It should be noted that the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) two unscheduled bond-buying programs and the decision-makers’ defense of the easy-money policy flags fears of the BoJ’s exit from the record low interest rate and/or a tweak to the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy.
Elsewhere, top-tier Treasury bond yields retreat from the multi-month high marked the previous day and exert downside pressure on the EUR/JPY price, which in turn stops the quote from cheering the German data.
Looking forward, Eurozone Retail Sales for June, expected -1.7% YoY versus -2.9% prior, will be important to watch for intraday directions of the pair. Above all, the likely monetary policy divergence between the ECB and the BoJ keeps the EUR/JPY bears hopeful.
Technical analysis
Bullish megaphone trend-widening formation keeps EUR/JPY buyers hopeful despite the latest U-turn from the pattern’s top line, close to 157.60 at the latest. That said, the 50-DMA level of 154.50 can restrict the immediate downside of the pair ahead of directing it to the stated megaphone’s bottom line of around 152.70.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|156.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.79
|Daily SMA50
|154.4
|Daily SMA100
|150.42
|Daily SMA200
|146.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.24
|Previous Daily Low
|155.53
|Previous Weekly High
|157.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.41
|Previous Monthly High
|158.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
