TRENDING:
ECB interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/JPY holds near record highs as Yen weakens after BoJ; ECB decision eyed

  • EUR/JPY surges to an all-time high as the Yen weakens sharply across the board following the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision.
  • The BoJ kept its policy rate unchanged at 0.50%, in a 7-2 vote, as policymakers maintained an accommodative stance.
  • The Euro stays well-supported ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision due at 13:15 GMT.
EUR/JPY holds near record highs as Yen weakens after BoJ; ECB decision eyed
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) is holding firm against the Japanese Yen (JPY) after surging to record highs earlier in the day, as the Yen remains broadly weaker across major peers following the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) interest rate decision. At the time of writing, EUR/JPY is trading around 178.30, up nearly 0.60% on the day as traders await the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement.

The BoJ kept its short-term policy rate unchanged at 0.50%, in line with market expectations. The decision, passed by a 7-2 vote, saw board members Naoki Tamura and Hajime Takata dissent in favour of a 25 basis-point (bps) hike to 0.75%.

The central bank also maintained its dovish stance, signalling that monetary conditions would stay accommodative as policymakers monitor wage dynamics and inflation trends. The outcome reinforced investor perceptions that Japan’s rate normalisation will remain gradual, weighing on the Yen.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda maintained a cautious tone in his post-meeting remarks, saying that the central bank “will continue to raise the policy rate if the economy and prices move in line with forecasts, in accordance with improvements in the economy and prices.” However, when asked about the decision to hold off on a rate hike this time, Ueda noted that “overseas economies and trade policy uncertainties remain high."

Attention now turns to the ECB interest rate decision, due at 13:15 GMT. The central bank is widely expected to keep all three key policy rates unchanged, with the Deposit Facility Rate at 2.00%, the Main Refinancing Operations Rate (MRO) at 2.15%, and the Marginal Lending Facility Rate at 2.40%. Traders will closely watch President Christine Lagarde’s tone at the post-meeting press conference for clues on future policy direction.

Earlier in the day, preliminary data showed that Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded 0.2% QoQ in the third quarter, slightly above the 0.1% forecast and up from 0.1% in the previous quarter. On an annual basis, GDP rose 1.3% YoY, surpassing expectations of 1.2% but easing from 1.5% in the prior reading. The figures highlight moderate but steady growth, supporting the ECB’s case for maintaining its current policy stance.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.40%0.45%1.02%0.45%0.59%0.61%0.38%
EUR-0.40%0.05%0.62%0.05%0.17%0.21%-0.02%
GBP-0.45%-0.05%0.57%-0.00%0.13%0.16%-0.07%
JPY-1.02%-0.62%-0.57%-0.58%-0.42%-0.43%-0.66%
CAD-0.45%-0.05%0.00%0.58%0.14%0.17%-0.07%
AUD-0.59%-0.17%-0.13%0.42%-0.14%0.04%-0.20%
NZD-0.61%-0.21%-0.16%0.43%-0.17%-0.04%-0.21%
CHF-0.38%0.02%0.07%0.66%0.07%0.20%0.21%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD loses the grip, back to 1.1570 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD loses the grip, back to 1.1570 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD is now losing momentum and slips back to the 1.1570 zone, challenging at the same time two-week lows on the back of the stronger US Dollar. Moving forward, the ECB is widely anticipated to keep its interest rates unchanged at its event later on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with six-month lows near 1.3120

GBP/USD flirts with six-month lows near 1.3120

GBP/USD loses ground for the third consecutive day on Thursday, disputing the area of multi-month troughs near 1.3120 on the back of the intense recovery in the Greenback post-Fed, while domestic fiscal concerns remain a drag for the quid.

Gold regains the smile, still below $4,000 post-ECB

Gold regains the smile, still below $4,000 post-ECB

Gold partially reverses its recent multi-day negative performance, regaining upside impulse although a surpass of the $4,000 mark per troy ounce still looks elusive. The stronger US Dollar, higher US Treasury yields and the positive outcome from the Trump-Xi meeting keep gains in the yellow metal limited.

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea led to a reduction in trade barriers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP edge up by nearly 1% on Thursday, recovering early losses.

US-China trade – Xi and Trump put a lid on trade tensions once again

US-China trade – Xi and Trump put a lid on trade tensions once again

The meeting between Trump and Xi did not contain any surprises after the framework deal was revealed over the weekend. China achieved reduction in Fentanyl related tariffs while Trump secured soybean exports being resumed and China delaying its' export controls by at least a year.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers