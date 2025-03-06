EUR/JPY extends upside above 161.00 ahead of ECB rate decision

- UR/JPY gains momentum to near 161.15 in Thursday’s early European session.
- The concerns over tariff risks on Japan might contribute to the JPY.
- The ECB is anticipated to cut interest rates at the March meeting on Thursday.
The EUR/JPY cross extends the rally to around 161.15 during the early European session. The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens against the Euro (EUR) amid the risk-on mood after US President Donald Trump will delay Canada and Mexico tariffs on autos for one month.
The White House announced a one-month delay for US automakers to comply with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement from the tariffs imposed on Mexico and Canada. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt also said that Trump was “open” to extra tariff exemptions beyond the pause on auto levies. This, in turn, boost investors' appetite for riskier assets and drags the safe-haven currency like the Japanese Yen lower.
The growing concerns over tariff risks in Japan might contribute to the JPY’s downside. US President Donald Trump said that Japan and China are keeping their currencies down, signaling that he may impose fresh tariffs on imports if this does not stop.
However, the upside for the cross might be limited amid rising speculation of further hike from the Bank of Japan (BoJ). The BoJ is widely anticipated to continue hiking this year, supported by improving economic conditions, rising prices, and stronger wage growth, which align with the Japanese central bank’s policy normalization efforts.
On the Euro front, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to cut interest rates for the second time this year at its March meeting on Thursday. The markets are now fully priced in a quarter-point rate cut for the March meeting, taking the ECB’s key rate to 2.5% . A further reduction to 2% by the end of the year was also priced in.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds firm above 1.0800 ahead of ECB policy announcements
EUR/USD gains above 1.0800 in Thursday’s European trading hours, helped by sustained US Dollar weakness and the optimism around Germany's fiscal reforms. However, the further upside could be elusive heading into the ECB policy announcements.
GBP/USD retakes 1.2900 on renewed US Dollar softness
GBP/USD picks up bids to regain 1.2900 in the early European session on Thursday. The US Dollar sees renewed selling amid Trump's tariffs-induced economic slowdown concerns, keeping the sentiment around the pair underpinned. Mid-tier US jobs data and Fedspeak are next in focus.
Gold price holds above $2,900 mark; lacks bullish conviction amid positive risk tone
Gold price struggles for a firm direction during the Asian session and extends its sideways consolidative price move for the second straight day on Thursday. Concerns about US President Donald Trump's tariff measures continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven bullion.
Chainlink bulls target a 30% upside as key support holds strong
Chainlink extends its gains by more than 4% on Thursday, trading around $17.22 after rallying nearly 13% in the last two days. On-chain data suggest a rally ahead as LINK's long-to-short ratio reaches its highest monthly level and its funding rates are positive.
Why AAVE is rallying even as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP lag
Aave (AAVE), the native token of the Aave lending protocol, is rallying on Wednesday as the crypto market recovers from Monday’s bloodbath. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP note small gains on the day as traders maintain a risk-averse stance in crypto, grappling with volatility concerns this week ahead of the White House Crypto Summit on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.