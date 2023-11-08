EUR/JPY continues to march higher, claims 15-year highs above 161.50

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • The EUR/JPY continues to climb, tipping into a 15-year high.
  • The Yen is fumbling across the board for Wednesday.
  • Investors likely to begin watching for signs of intervention from the BoJ.

The EUR/JPY is edging into its highest bids in over 15 years, trading north of 161.50 and looking for more. The Japanese Yen (JPY) has struggled recently, being all but abandoned by a hyper-dovish Bank of Japan that remains entirely focused on propping up long-run growth expectations for the Japanese economy even as the Yen continues to tumble to record lows.

The BoJ remains firmly dedicated to their hyper-easy monetary policy framework, leaving the Yen little place else to go but to drain down the charts, and the Eur (EUR) is seeing a upshot breakaway.

With the JPY trading so poorly against other assets, it's only a matter of time before someone at the BoJ decides enough is enough and begins to intervene in currency markets in a bid to protect their domestic currency from further selling.

The early Thursday Asia market session sees trade balance figures for Japan, with the headline non-seasonally-adjusted Current Account for September expected to rise from JPY 2.2 trillion to 3 trillion.

EUR/JPY Technical Outlook

The Euro is up over 2.5% against the Yen from last week's swing low into 157.70, and with little technical patterns on the high end to cap bullish momentum, the pair could see an easy break into further record territory.

The EUR/JPY caught a clean bounce from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) last week, and long-term chart support sits at the 152.00 handle with the 200-day SMA. 

A rising trendline from late July's swing low into 152.00 is also pricing in a technical floor from the 156.00 region.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

EUR/JPY Technical Levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 161.66
Today Daily Change 0.76
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 160.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 158.94
Daily SMA50 158.19
Daily SMA100 157.57
Daily SMA200 151.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 161.03
Previous Daily Low 160.43
Previous Weekly High 160.85
Previous Weekly Low 157.7
Previous Monthly High 160.85
Previous Monthly Low 154.39
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 160.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 160.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 160.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 160.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 159.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 161.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 161.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 161.74

 

 

Share: Feed news

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0700 as USD loses strength

EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0700 as USD loses strength

EUR/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.0700 in the American session. In the absence of high-tier data releases, retreating US Treasury bond yields weigh on the US Dollar and help the pair edge higher.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2300 on modest improvement in risk mood

GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2300 on modest improvement in risk mood

GBP/USD fell below 1.2250 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As US stock indexes edged higher following the opening bell, however, the US Dollar erased its daily gains and allowed the pair to recover toward 1.2300.

GBP/USD News

Gold tests $1,950 as investors drop safe-haven assets Premium

Gold tests $1,950 as investors drop safe-haven assets

Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to its lowest level in nearly three weeks at around $1,950. Although the US Dollar struggles to find demand, improving risk mood makes it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground mid-week.

Gold News

BNB price hints at rally, sizing the bullish outlook of on-chain metrics

BNB price hints at rally, sizing the bullish outlook of on-chain metrics

BNB noted a spike in its development activity, social metrics and open interest over the past three months. Binance’s native token’s price is likely to rally alongside DeFi, Layer-1 blockchain tokens and altcoins in the ongoing cycle. 

Read more

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Disney earnings on the docket for Wednesday

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Disney earnings on the docket for Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) reached a new range high on Tuesday after breaking out of a three-mong-long descending price channel last Friday. Last week saw the DJIA produce its best gain in a year at 5.07%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures