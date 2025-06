"Momentum is once again firmly bullish, with an RSI back in the mid-60s (64). We continue to highlight the importance of the 50 day MA (1.1372) as a level of medium-term support. The near-term range is likely to be defined by support in the low 1.15s and resistance above 1.1620. Additional resistance is limited ahead of the 1.1680-1.1700 area."

"The EUR’s primary near-term drivers will remain the broader market’s tone (geopolitics) and the outlook for relative central bank policy. Monday’s recovery was impressive, as the bullish outside day provided for a meaningful recovery from the mid-1.14s toward the mid -June (multi-year) high around 1.16."

"Fundamentals are once again shifting positively for the EUR, as yield spreads offer support on the back of a fade in easing expectations at the ECB and a renewed pricing of cuts from the Fed . Germany’s IFO business sentiment figures were largely in line with expectations, offering little in terms of near-term price action."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.