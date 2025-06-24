The Euro (EUR) is up a modest 0.2% vs. the US Dollar (USD), consolidating around 1.16 and threatening a break of its recent multi-year high, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne EUR and Eric Theoret report.
EUR is threatening fresh multi-year high
"Fundamentals are once again shifting positively for the EUR, as yield spreads offer support on the back of a fade in easing expectations at the ECB and a renewed pricing of cuts from the Fed. Germany’s IFO business sentiment figures were largely in line with expectations, offering little in terms of near-term price action."
"The EUR’s primary near-term drivers will remain the broader market’s tone (geopolitics) and the outlook for relative central bank policy. Monday’s recovery was impressive, as the bullish outside day provided for a meaningful recovery from the mid-1.14s toward the mid -June (multi-year) high around 1.16."
"Momentum is once again firmly bullish, with an RSI back in the mid-60s (64). We continue to highlight the importance of the 50 day MA (1.1372) as a level of medium-term support. The near-term range is likely to be defined by support in the low 1.15s and resistance above 1.1620. Additional resistance is limited ahead of the 1.1680-1.1700 area."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds firm near 1.1600 as focus shifts to Powell testimony
EUR/USD consolidates near weekly highs above 1.1600 in the European session on Tuesday, as the improving risk mood on news of Iran-Israel ceasefire weighs on the US Dollar. Investors await comments from Fed Chairman Powell in his congressional testimony.
GBP/USD holds higher ground above 1.3600, Bailey/ Powell eyed
GBP/USD holds the latest uptick above 1.3600 in the European session on Tuesday, bolstered by a broadly weaker US Dollar, following the Iran-Israel ceasefire. Traders eagerly await BoE Governor Bailey's and Fed Chair Powell's testimonies for fresh policy cues and trading impetus.
Gold price bulls shrug off notable USD weakness amid Israel-Iran ceasefire, ahead of Fed's Powell
Gold price maintains its heavily offered tone through the first half of the European session and currently trades just above a nearly two-week low touched earlier this Tuesday. News of the Iran-Israel ceasefire boosts investors' confidence and triggers a fresh wave of global risk-on trade, which is seen as a key factor driving flows away from the safe-haven precious metal.
Powell Speech Preview: Chair to offer Fed’s stance on inflation and easing amid trade policy uncertainty
Jerome Powell’s testimony in the US Congress will be a top-tier market-moving event this week. New clues on the Federal Reserve interest rate path are awaited. US Dollar, stock markets and other asset classes could see big swings with the Fed Chair’s words.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.