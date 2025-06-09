EUR/GBP weakens below 0.8450 as traders await UK labor market data 

EUR/GBP softens to around 0.8420 in Monday’s early European session.

The EUR/GBP cross trades in negative territory for the second consecutive day near 0.8420 during the early European session on Monday. US President Donald Trump’s decision last week to double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the Eurozone from 25% to 50% continues to weigh on the Euro (EUR). Investors will closely watch the UK employment report, which will be released later on Tuesday.

The Trump administration's doubling of the tariff on steel and aluminium imports does not apply to the UK, which will continue to pay 25% until 9 July. Uncertainty related to potential US tariffs could disrupt growth in the Eurozone and drag the EUR lower against the Pound Sterling in the near term.

Markets continued to price in the European Central Bank's (ECB) hawkish monetary policy outlook issued last week, which might lift the shared currency. The ECB announced last week that it lowered key rates by 25 basis points (bps) after the June policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde said that they might be approaching the end of the easing cycle. Lagarde further stated over the weekend that the central bank rates are now in a "good position" despite the extremely high uncertainty being triggered by Trump's tariff threats.

Traders will keep an eye on the UK employment data on Tuesday. The Unemployment Rate is expected to tick higher to 4.6% in the three months to April from 4.5% in the previous reading. The number of people claiming jobless benefits is estimated to increase by 4.5K in May. In case of a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could boost the Pound Sterling and create a headwind for the cross.