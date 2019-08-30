EUR/GBP upside capped by the 200-hour SMA near 0.9080

- EUR/GBP reverses to advances in a row, still below 0.91.
- UK Mortgage Approvals rose to 67.31K in July.
- EMU flash CPI seen at 1.0% on a year to August.
The soft note prevails around the shared currency at the end of the week, prompting EUR/GBP to fade part of the recent advance and return to the 0.9080 area.
EUR/GBP focused on Brexit, UK politics
The Sterling has been losing some upside momentum since recent tops vs. both the Greenback and the shared currency, as the optimism over a potential resumption of EU-UK talks and even the possibility of a solution to the Irish backstop has diminished somewhat.
Latest news keeps pointing to increasing opposition from MPs to PM B.Johnson’s plans after he suspended the Parliament earlier this week. In addition, it is now expected negotiators from both parties to meet on a weekly basis ahead of a key summit on October 17.
In the UK docket, M4 Money Supply expanded at a monthly 0.7% during July, Mortgage Approvals rose by 67.31K also during last month and Net Lending to Individuals expanded £5.5 billion during the same period, all prints coming in above estimates.
Closer to home, EMU flash inflation figures gauged by the CPI showed prices are expected to rise 1.0% on a year to August while Core prices are seen up 0.9% from a year earlier. In Germany, Retail Sales contracted 2.1% in July from a month earlier.
What to look for around GBP
The recent move by PM Boris Johnson has opened the door to extra uncertainty in UK politics and it appears to support further the chances of a ‘hard Brexit’ outcome on October 31. However, opposition to a ‘no-deal’ outcome remains firm and volatility is forecasted to increase around the Pound as EU-UK negotiations are expected to intensify in the next days. On another direction, the BoE kept the monetary conditions unchanged at its last meeting, although it refuses to factor in a ‘no deal’ scenario in its projections for the time being. The BoE still sees a ‘soft Brexit’ outcome and reiterated that rates are seen increasing gradually in order to bring inflation to the bank’s target.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is losing 0.09% at 0.9068 and a drop below 0.9016 (low Aug.27) would expose 0.8891 (monthly low Jul.25) and then 0.8835 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, the next up barrier emerges at 0.9152 (21-day SMA) followed by 0.9183 (high Aug.20) and finally 0.9324 (2019 high Aug.12).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears the 2019 lows amid weak inflation data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, close to the 2019 trough of 1.1027. Euro-zone core inflation dropped to 0.9% YoY in August, below expectations. Earlier, German Retail Sales disappointed. US data is next.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY retreats farther from weekly tops, back below mid-106.00s
Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned JPY and exerted some pressure. A subdued USD demand also did little to provide any meaningful impetus. Traders now look forward to the US data for some short-term opportunities.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Friday and remained well within the striking distance of weekly lows set in the previous session.
Canadian GDP Preview: Upbeat figure may be an opportunity to sell CAD – scenarios
Economists expect Canadian growth of 3% in the second quarter. Upbeat growth may be a one-off amid a sea of issues. USD/CAD may drop in response to the news but rise afterward.