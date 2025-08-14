- EUR/GBP trades near 0.8605, stabilising above the 0.8600 psychological support after hitting a two-month low of 0.8596
- UK GDP grew 0.4% in June and 0.3% in Q2, both above forecasts, while Eurozone Q2 GDP matched expectations at 0.1% and employment growth slowed.
- Attention now turns to next Wednesday’s inflation data from both the UK and the Eurozone, which could set the tone for EUR/GBP’s next directional move.
The EUR/GBP cross hovers near 0.8605 on Thursday, stabilising after touching an intraday trough of 0.8596 — its weakest level since June 2 — as in-line Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data lends the Euro (EUR) modest support above the 0.8600 psychological floor, trimming losses from an earlier slide driven by stronger-than-expected UK GDP figures that boosted the British Pound (GBP).
Data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics on Thursday showed the economy grew 0.4% MoM in June, sharply above the 0.1% forecast and rebounding from a 0.1% contraction in May. Preliminary estimates for the second quarter revealed 0.3% QoQ growth, beating expectations of 0.1% but easing from 0.7% in Q1. On an annual basis, GDP rose 1.2%, above the 1.0% consensus but slightly below the 1.3% pace seen previously.
In the Eurozone, Eurostat’s flash estimate showed GDP expanding 0.1% QoQ in Q2, matching market forecasts and unchanged from the prior reading. On an annual basis, growth held steady at 1.4%, also in line with expectations.
Eurozone employment rose 0.1% QoQ in Q2, matching estimates but easing from 0.2% in Q1. On an annual basis, employment growth held steady at 0.7%, slightly above the expectation of 0.6 and matching the pace recorded in the previous quarter.
June industrial production in the Eurozone dropped 1.3% MoM, a steeper fall than the 1.0% decline expected, reversing May’s upwardly revised 1.1% gain from 1.7%. On an annual basis, output growth slowed sharply to 0.2%, missing the 1.7% forecast and down from a revised 3.1% in May (previously 3.7%), highlighting persistent weakness in the bloc’s manufacturing sector.
Looking ahead, inflation data from both the UK and the Eurozone is due next Wednesday, which could set the tone for the next directional move in EUR/GBP as markets reassess monetary policy outlooks for the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1700 after strong US producer inflation data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.1700 in the American session on Thursday. The US Dollar benefits from the stronger-than-expected July producer inflation data and makes it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.3550 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3550 on Thursday after setting a monthly high near 1.3600 earlier in the day. The hot producer inflation data from the US and the risk-averse market atmosphere supports the US Dollar, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold remains in range near $3,350 after US data
Gold trades marginally lower on the day at around $3,350 in the American session. The modest recovery seen in the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar, following the hot July Producer Price Index (PPI) data, doesn't allow XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin retreats after tagging new record high, Ethereum upholds uptrend
Bitcoin corrects on Thursday after extending a breakout to a new record high of $124,474 earlier in the day, trading at $121,615 at the time of writing. The uptrend triggered price increases among altcoins, with Ethereum approaching its record high above $4,800 reached in November 2021.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.