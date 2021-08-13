EUR/GBP retreats from 0.8500 ahead of German data

- EUR/GBP remains muted on Friday in the Asian session.
- The Euro remains muted despite the upbeat economic data.
- The sterling gains on mixed economic data and Brexit optimism.
After making a low of 0.8459, EUR/GBP trades higher in the Asian session. The pair made a high of 0.8506 in the overnight session.
At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8498 up 0.04 % for the day.
The shared currency continues to decline against the pound on mixed economic numbers. The Eurozone Industrial Production fell 0.3% in June as compared to market expectations of 0.2%.
The ZEW indicator of Economics Sentiment for the Euro area fell 48.7 in August. The resurgence of the COVID-19 and fears of slow economic recovery weighed on the Euro.
On the other hand, the sterling gained on mixed economic data. Britain’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) jumped 22.2% on a yearly basis whereas Industrial Production fell 0.7%, much above the market expectations of 0.3% increase.
In the latest development, post-Brexit Britain wants to liberalise trade with poor countries.
As for now, traders are waiting for the German Wholesale Prices, Euro Balance of Trade to take fresh trading impetus.
EUR/GBP additional levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8499
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8533
|Daily SMA50
|0.8558
|Daily SMA100
|0.8592
|Daily SMA200
|0.8725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8504
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8456
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8558
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.847
|Previous Monthly High
|0.867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8486
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8474
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8465
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8436
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8416
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8514
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8533
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8562
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
