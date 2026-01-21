The Euro pulled back against the British Pound following strong UK CPI figures earlier on Wednesday, to find buyers ahead of the 0.8700 psychological level, and bounce up to explore fresh three-week highs, above 0.8730 at the time of writing

Economic data released by the UK National Statistics Office revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth accelerated to a 3.4% pace in December, from 3.2% in November, above the market expectations of a 3.3% reading.



The British Pound rallied immediately after the release, to lose ground shortly afterwards, as investors assessed the whole picture, which shows the core CPI growing at a steady 3.2% year-on-ear pace, producer prices pointing to deeper deflationary trends.

The Euro, on the other hand, remains buoyed by the “Sell America” trade as markets put into question the US leadership and the status of the US Dollar as reserve currency amid Trump’s erratic policies, and in particular, the latest rift with the EU threatens the Western alliance forged after World War !!.

Earlier on Wednesday, ECB Governor Escriva reiterated that interest rates are at appropriate levels and that negative risks for growth have not materialized. Escrivá also coincided with Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who said that the battle against inflation has been won. These comments have provided additional support to the Euro.



Major currencies, however, remain trading within tighter ranges than in previous days, as investors await US President Trump’s speech in Davos, with particular interest in the strained relationships with the EU amid his plans to take control of Greenland.