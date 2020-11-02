EUR/GBP remains positive with downside attempts contained above 0.9000

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • EUR/GBP remains slightly positive, supported above 0.9000.
  • The announcement of the second lockdown in the UK weighs on the pound.
  • On the positive side, hopes of a Brexit deal are underpinning GBP crosses.

The euro found support at 0.8995 earlier on Monday, following a bearish reaction from intra-day highs at 0.904. The pair has ticked up above 0.9000 again and is trading slightly higher on daily charts.

A second UK lockdown hits the pound

The pound has been trading lower against its main rivals on Monday, after the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced this weekend the introduction of a second lockdown. The sharp increase of COVID-19 cases, with daily infections beyond 20,000, have raised the alarm about the possibility of surpassing the worst-case scenario of 80,000 victims this winter.

Reports of the lockdown have increased negative pressure on the pound which, nevertheless, remains underpinned by hopes of a trade deal with the European Union. The absence of Brexit news as both parties make the last effort to clinch a last-minute agreement to avoid an unfriendly divorce are keeping the GBP from sharper declines.

On the macroeconomic front, the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI has shown its best reading in 27 months although with a worryingly uneven expansion, with the producers of consumer goods feeling the impact of the pandemic, which alerts about a further deceleration as the impact of the lockdowns kicks in.

The UK Manufacturing PMI has presented a similar picture, with factory activity revised higher and the production consumer-oriented goods falling down into contraction.

Technical Levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9014
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.8996
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9065
Daily SMA50 0.9069
Daily SMA100 0.9052
Daily SMA200 0.8906
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9053
Previous Daily Low 0.8984
Previous Weekly High 0.9106
Previous Weekly Low 0.8984
Previous Monthly High 0.9162
Previous Monthly Low 0.8984
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.901
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9027
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8969
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8942
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9038
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.908
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9107

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1650 amid election uncertainty, upbeat data

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1650 amid election uncertainty, upbeat data

EUR/USD remains pressured under 1.1650 after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 59.3 points. The safe-haven dollar pared some of its gains amid a bounce in markets, but the euro is struggling amid covid-related lockdowns in Europe.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement

GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, under pressure. The UK announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the jump in coronavirus cases. Brexit talks continue and there are reports of progress around fisheries. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD prints fresh highs, looks at $1900

XAU/USD prints fresh highs, looks at $1900

The yellow metal is rising modestly on Monday as it continues to recover from the one-month low it hit on Thursday at $,1859/oz. Recently the ounce climbed to $1,895, the strongest since Wednesday.

Gold News

2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises

2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises

Keep America Great or Build Back Better? President Donald Trump is behind Joe Biden in opinion polls yet the race is far from decided – at least not for markets which have been reacting nervously in the last full week before the vote.

Read more

WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery

WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery

WTI (futures on NYMEX) is attempting a tepid recovery from five-month lows of $33.85 reached in early Asia, as the bulls were rescued by the upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI and a rebound in Japanese exports orders.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures