EUR/GBP remains above 0.8450, potentially reinforced by German data

- EUR/GBP holds ground after the release of positive German figures on Monday.
- German IFO – Business Climate came in at 86.6 for August, exceeding the expected reading of 86.5.
- BoE Governor Bailey suggested the possibility of accelerating rate cuts during his speech at the Jackson Hole symposium.
EUR/GBP attempts to halt its three-day losing streak following key economic data from Germany released on Monday, trading around 0.8470 during Monday’s European session.
The German IFO Business Climate index for August came in at 86.6, slightly above the market expectations of 86.5. However, this was a decrease from the previous month's reading of 87.0. Meanwhile, the IFO Current Assessment matched expectations with a reading of 86.5, down from 87.1 in the previous month.
On Friday, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Olli Rehn suggested that the recent drop in inflation, combined with economic weakness in the Eurozone, strengthens the argument for lowering borrowing costs next month, Bloomberg reports.
The sluggish growth outlook in Europe, especially in the manufacturing sector, further reinforces the case for a rate cut in September. Additionally, markets are assessing how the increasing expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts might impact borrowing costs in Europe.
At the Jackson Hole symposium, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey hinted at the possibility of faster rate cuts, pointing to a quicker-than-expected decrease in inflation. However, Bailey emphasized the need for caution until inflation consistently meets targets, following last month’s rate reduction from 5.25% to 5.0%.
However, speculation that the BoE’s policy-easing cycle may proceed more slowly than those of other major central banks is lending some support to the Pound Sterling (GBP).
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.16%
|-0.29%
|-0.04%
|0.25%
|0.22%
|-0.19%
|EUR
|-0.08%
|0.02%
|-0.34%
|-0.11%
|0.08%
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|GBP
|-0.16%
|-0.02%
|-0.47%
|-0.19%
|0.05%
|0.06%
|-0.34%
|JPY
|0.29%
|0.34%
|0.47%
|0.25%
|0.60%
|0.71%
|0.17%
|CAD
|0.04%
|0.11%
|0.19%
|-0.25%
|0.28%
|0.29%
|-0.16%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.60%
|-0.28%
|0.06%
|-0.33%
|NZD
|-0.22%
|-0.15%
|-0.06%
|-0.71%
|-0.29%
|-0.06%
|-0.41%
|CHF
|0.19%
|0.25%
|0.34%
|-0.17%
|0.16%
|0.33%
|0.41%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1200 after German IFO data
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades marginally lower on the day below 1.1200 in the European session, even though the IFO sentiment figures from Germany came in slightly better than expected. Investors await Durable Goods orders data from the US.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 as USD finds its feet
GBP/USD is off multi-month highs to tread water near 1.3200 early Monday. The US Dollar attempts a minor recovery amid souring risk sentiment, acting as a headwind for the pair. Middle East geopolitical risks and US Durable Goods data are closely eyed.
Gold price advances toward record highs at $2,532
Gold price finds fresh demand and advances toward an all-time high of $2,535 in the European session on Monday. The bright metal stays underpinned by the Middle East geopolitical tensions and increased dovish Fed bets, which keep a check on the US Dollar bounce.
Toncoin price crashes double-digits as Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested
Toncoin (TON) plunged 14% in two days, reaching a low of $5.23 on Sunday. As of Monday, it trades at around $5.73. This bearish sentiment was initiated by the arrest of Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, by the Fench authorities on Saturday.
Powell keeps the door for 50bps rate cut open
The USD was the weakest performer in the G-10 forex space last week, As Fed Chair Powell delivered another policy pivot at the Jackson Hole conference. Powell’s message that the ‘time has come’ for rate cuts provided greater conviction to the markets on a September rate cut.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.