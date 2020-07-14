EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Surges to two-week tops, beyond 0.9100 mark

- EUR/GBP gained some strong follow-through traction for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- The technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
The EUR/GBP cross built on the previous day's positive move and gained some strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
A sustained move beyond the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.9176-0.8939 downfall, around the 0.9055-60 region, was seen as a key trigger for intraday bullish traders. The subsequent move beyond the 61.8% Fibo. level lifted the cross to two-week tops in the last hour, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum beyond the 0.9100 mark.
The cross has now found acceptance above the mentioned level. This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have again started moving back into the bullish territory supports prospects for additional gains. However, extremely overbought conditions on hourly charts warrant some caution for bullish traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation, or a modest pullback, which might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bullish positions. Nevertheless, the cross seems all set to aim back towards the recent daily closing high, around the 0.9140 region, en-route June monthly swing highs, around the 0.9175 area.
EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9097
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|0.9036
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9022
|Daily SMA50
|0.895
|Daily SMA100
|0.8887
|Daily SMA200
|0.8708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9039
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8946
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9068
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8938
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8864
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8981
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8913
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8881
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9068
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9101
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9162
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
