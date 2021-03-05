EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Mildly offered above 0.8600 inside short-term falling triangle

- EUR/GBP struggles around the bullish chart pattern’s support line.
- 200-HMA adds to the upside barriers, RSI recovery keeps buyers hopeful.
EUR/GBP sellers attack 0.8600, currently down 0.08% intraday around 0.8610, ahead of Friday’s European session. In doing so, the quote flirts with the support line of the one-week-old descending triangle formation.
Given the RSI recovery, EUR/GBP is likely to stay above the stated support line, at 0.8600 now. However, the pair’s upside moves depend upon the ability to confirm the bullish chart formation, as well as cross the 200-HMA.
For that, the EUR/GBP bulls not only need to cross the 0.8630 resistance line but also the 0.8640 HMA figures to eye the 0.8700 threshold.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the pattern’s support line near 0.8600 will be questioned by a horizontal line around 0.8597, a break of which direct EUR/GBP bears toward the multi-month low of 0.8539, marked the previous month.
Overall, EUR/GBP remains in the bearish trend but intermediate pullback can’t be ruled out.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8614
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.8618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.869
|Daily SMA50
|0.883
|Daily SMA100
|0.8923
|Daily SMA200
|0.8981
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8654
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8596
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8731
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8539
|Previous Monthly High
|0.886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8539
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8618
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8632
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8592
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8565
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8649
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.868
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8707
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears Fibo support on dollar strength
EUR/USD trades close to the critical Fibonacci support at 1.1945. Dollar rises, stocks drop as Powell refrains from jawboning yields. A big miss on expectations is needed to apply brakes on the rally in yields and put a floor under the spot.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3900 as reflation fears stay strong ahead of NFP
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback as bears attack weekly low. Powell tried to soothe pairs from Treasury yield rally but situations worsened afterward. EU-UK raw over NI border continues, US-Britain eyes to solve trade problems, MHRA to fast-track vaccines for covid variants.
Gold targets $1672 support after Powell’s blow
Gold (XAU/USD) is on its way to test the June 2020 low at $1671, as the bears remain in control after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the recent turmoil in the bond market. Powell said that the recent bond market jitter "caught my attention".
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
Dollar Index hits three-month high as Powell triggers risk-off
The dollar index has jumped to 91.70, the highest level since Dec. 1, extending Thursday's 0.75% rise to 91.63. The US dollar is drawing haven bids, courtesy of the Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday. Equities turn risk averse, boosting demand for the greenback.