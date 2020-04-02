EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Falling wedge above 200-bar SMA keeps buyers hopeful

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP registers eight-day losing streak.
  • A bullish technical formation above the key SMA gains the buyers’ attention.
  • The previous monthly low could return to the charts during the further declines.

EUR/GBP remains on the back foot for the eighth consecutive day while flashing 0.8825, down 0.38%, before the European markets’ open on Thursday.

Even so, the pair remains above 200-bar SMA while also portraying the bullish pattern, falling wedge, on the four-hourly (H4) chart.

As a result, buyers will look for a clear break above 0.8900 to confirm the bullish formation, which in turn could theoretically propel the quote towards 0.9600. However, 0.9000, 0.9250 and 0.9400 are likely intermediate halts that can be availed during the rise.

Alternatively, the pair’s declines below 200-bar SMA level of 0.8795 can take the rest of the formation’s support line, at 0.8765 now.

If EUR/GBP prices remain weak below 0.8765, 0.8620 and the previous month’s low near 0.8580 will be on the bears’ radar.

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8825
Today Daily Change -33 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.37%
Today daily open 0.8858
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8994
Daily SMA50 0.8669
Daily SMA100 0.8589
Daily SMA200 0.8753
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8911
Previous Daily Low 0.8786
Previous Weekly High 0.9388
Previous Weekly Low 0.8905
Previous Monthly High 0.95
Previous Monthly Low 0.8594
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8834
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8863
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8793
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8727
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8667
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8918
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8977
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9043

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

