EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Falling wedge above 200-bar SMA keeps buyers hopeful

- EUR/GBP registers eight-day losing streak.
- A bullish technical formation above the key SMA gains the buyers’ attention.
- The previous monthly low could return to the charts during the further declines.
EUR/GBP remains on the back foot for the eighth consecutive day while flashing 0.8825, down 0.38%, before the European markets’ open on Thursday.
Even so, the pair remains above 200-bar SMA while also portraying the bullish pattern, falling wedge, on the four-hourly (H4) chart.
As a result, buyers will look for a clear break above 0.8900 to confirm the bullish formation, which in turn could theoretically propel the quote towards 0.9600. However, 0.9000, 0.9250 and 0.9400 are likely intermediate halts that can be availed during the rise.
Alternatively, the pair’s declines below 200-bar SMA level of 0.8795 can take the rest of the formation’s support line, at 0.8765 now.
If EUR/GBP prices remain weak below 0.8765, 0.8620 and the previous month’s low near 0.8580 will be on the bears’ radar.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8825
|Today Daily Change
|-33 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|0.8858
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8994
|Daily SMA50
|0.8669
|Daily SMA100
|0.8589
|Daily SMA200
|0.8753
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8911
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8786
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9388
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8905
|Previous Monthly High
|0.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8594
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8834
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8793
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8977
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9043
