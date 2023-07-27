EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls get rejected at the 20-day SMA following ECB decision

- EUR/GBP peaked at a daily high of 0.8600 and then retreated below 0.8550.
- As expected, ECB hikes rates by 0.25% but didn’t commit to a hike in September.
- The 2-year German yield fell more than 1% to 3.23%.
On Thursday, the Euro weakened against most of its rivals, including the USD, GBP, AUD, and JPY, following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to hike rates by 0.25% as investors perceived a dovish tone in Christine Lagarde’s presser making German yields decrease.
Like Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, Christine Lagarde confirmed she was “open-minded” towards the September meeting as the decision will depend on the economic and inflation outlook. In addition, she stated that the Council will not engage in forward guidance and will have the option of either increasing or maintaining interest rates.
On the other hand, the GBP traded weak on Thursday against most of its rivals as investors continue to bet on a less aggressive Bank of England (BoE). Ahead of the August 3 decision, the World Interest Rate Possibilities (WIRP) suggest that the odds of a 50 basis point (bps) increase dropped nearly to 35%, and markets are discounting a terminal rate of 5.75-6.0% vs. 6.5% early in July.
EUR/GBP Levels to watch
From a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP pair retains the short-term bearish bias according to indicators on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in negative territory. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) printed a red bar following two consecutive weeks of green bars, indicating that the bears are in the driver’s seat.
Support levels: 0.8540, 0.8530, 0.8500 (cycle low).
Resistance levels: 0.8582 (20-day Simple Moving Average), 0.8600, 0.8630.
EUR/GBP Daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8561
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8566
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8584
|Daily SMA50
|0.86
|Daily SMA100
|0.8693
|Daily SMA200
|0.8728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8586
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8561
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8701
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.857
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8571
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8556
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8546
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8582
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8597
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8607
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
