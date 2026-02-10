EUR/GBP: Politics spark reverse V-shaped session – Danske Bank

The Danske Research Team highlights that EUR/GBP saw a reverse V‑shaped price action during the previous session. The move came as UK politics returned to focus, with pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign after senior aides stepped down. The cross traded against a backdrop of softer US Dollar and mixed risk sentiment across regions.

Cross reacts to renewed UK political focus

"EUR/GBP was in for a reverse v shaped price action during yesterday's session as UK politics came back into focus."

"In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure to resign after two aides stepped down amidst controversy over Peter Mandelson's appointment as ambassador to Washington."

"Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for Starmer's resignation, but the Prime Minister has vowed to stay, citing support from key ministers and his mandate from voters."

