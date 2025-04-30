EUR/GBP holds positive ground near 0.8500 as traders await German, Eurozone GDP data

EUR/GBP gains traction to around 0.8500 in Wednesday’s early European session.

Retail Sales in Germany rose 2.2% YoY in March.

Traders expected the BoE to cut its rate by a quarter-point to 4.25% in the May policy meeting.

The EUR/GBP cross trades in positive territory near 0.8500 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Euro (EUR) remains strong after the German economic data. Traders will shift their attention to the advanced estimate of Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from Germany later on Wednesday. Also, the preliminary Q1 GDP Growth Rate for the Eurozone will be released on the same day.

Data released by Destatis on Wednesday showed that Retail Sales in Germany declined 0.2% MoM in March, compared to the 0.8% growth seen in February. This figure came in better than the estimation of -0.4%. On an annual basis, Retail Sales rose 2.2% in March versus 4.3% prior (revised from 4.9%). The shared currency attracts some buyers in an immediate reaction to the stronger-than-expected German Retail Sales data.

Additionally, traders raise their bets that the Bank of England (BoE) will reduce interest rates when it announces its next move on May 8, which might drag the GBP lower. Financial markets have priced in nearly a 96% possibility that the BoE will cut its rate by a quarter-point to 4.25% when it announces its next move on May 8, according to a Reuters poll.

Traders will keep an eye on the preliminary Eurozone GDP report, which might influence the EUR. The Eurozone economy is expected to grow 0.2% QoQ in the first quarter (Q1). If the reports show a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could lift the EUR in the near term.