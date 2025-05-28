EUR/GBP holds below 0.8400 ahead of German employment data

EUR/GBP trades with mild gains around 0.8390 in Wednesday’s early European session.

ECB’s Holzmann calls for rate cut pause until September amid trade tensions.

Traders are BoE dovish bets after the stronger-than-expected UK April inflation data.

The EUR/GBP cross trades with mild gains around 0.8390 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Euro (EUR) strengthens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) amid the de-escalation of trade tensions between the European Union (EU) and the United States (US). Later on Wednesday, traders will focus on the German Unemployment Rate.

US President Donald Trump halted his 50% threatened tariffs until July 9 on US imports of European goods following a weekend call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The rising hopes of a potential EU-US trade deal could lift the shared currency in the near term.

Additionally, the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker, one of its most hawkish officials, Robert Holzmann said that the ECB should pause further interest rate cuts until at least September amid the simmering EU-US trade war. Holzmann added that he saw “no reason” for the central bank to lower rates at its June and July meetings. Holzmann’s hawkish comments provide some support to the Euro against the Pound Sterling.

On the other hand, traders become increasingly confident that the Bank of England (BoE) will delay its easing cycle after the release of the stronger-than-expected growth in the UK inflation data for April. This, in turn, could boost the GBP and act as a headwind for the cross. The odds of a BoE rate cut in August were reduced to 40% by investors, down from 60% before the inflation data. However, interest rate futures pricing suggested investors saw about 37 basis points (bps) of BoE rate reductions by the end of 2025.