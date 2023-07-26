EUR/GBP consolidates below 0.8600 as investors await ECB policy

- EUR/GBP remains sideways below 0.8600 ahead of ECB’s policy decision.
- The uncertainty about ECB’s guidance for September’s monetary policy is building pressure on the Euro.
- Investors are interested to know whether UK PM Rishi Sunak would meet his promise of easing inflation to 5% by the year-end.
The EUR/GBP pair is demonstrating directionless performance in the Asian session around 0.8570. The cross is expected to extend its declining spell despite concrete expectations of an interest rate hike from the European Central Bank (ECB), which will be announced on Thursday.
To tame stubborn inflation in Eurozone propelled by rising wages and cost of services, ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to deliver a hawkish interest rate decision. An interest rate hike of 25 basis points (bps) is expected, which will push interest rates to 4.25%. While the trigger that is building pressure on the Euro is the uncertainty about guidance for September’s monetary policy.
Eurozone inflation is consistently declining and the economy is facing pressure due to higher interest rates. Therefore, the ECB could consider a skip in the policy tightening spell in September but that should not be mixed with a pause for now. However, the guidance from ECB Lagarde would remain hawkish, which will provide some cushion to the Euro.
Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling is performing better against the Euro despite a bleak economic outlook. Higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) are building pressure on the United Kingdom’s economic prospects as firms have postponed tapping credit to avoid bulky interest obligations.
UK’s June inflation remained surprisingly lower for the first time in the past five months. The event provided some relief to BoE policymakers. However, investors are interested to know whether UK PM Rishi Sunak would meet his promise of easing inflation to 5% by the year-end.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8572
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.8569
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8588
|Daily SMA50
|0.8603
|Daily SMA100
|0.8696
|Daily SMA200
|0.8729
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8637
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8565
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8701
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.857
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8593
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.861
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8544
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8519
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8472
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8662
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
