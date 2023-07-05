EUR/GBP clears daily gains after European Services PMIs

- EUR/GBP peaked at a daily high of 0.8575 (20-day SMA) and then retreated to 0.8550.
- German, French and Spanish HCOB Services PMIs from June showed disappointing results.
- The British index showed an expansion, just as the markets expected.
Following the release of European Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, the EUR/GBP relinquished its daily gains. The pair initially reached a high of 0.8575, where the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) stands, but later retreated to 0.8550. Disappointing results from German, French, and Spanish Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) Services PMIs contributed to the reversal, while the British index met expectations by standing in expansion territory.
Euro lost ground after disappointing EZ Services PMIs.
During the European session, the HCOB reported that June's Frech and Spanish Services PMIs were below expectations at 47.2 and 53.4, respectively. In addition, the German and Italian indexes remain unchanged concerning their previous figures at 54.1 and 52.2, respectively. Overall the Eurozone’s figure came in at 52, vs the 52.4 expected reflections of deceleration but remaining in the expansion area.
Conversely, the British Service PMI released by the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply (CIPIS) and the S&P Global came in at 53.7, just as expected.
For the rest of the week, investors will put an eye on Thursday’s release of Retail Sales from the Eurozone from June and European Central Bank’s De Guindos and Lagarde’s speeches on Friday. On the British Calendar, market participants will see the Construction PMI release from June and Housing data on Friday from June.
EUR/GBP Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook favours the bears. Bulls struggle to reignite their momentum as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints decreasing green bars while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south, in negative territory.
Support Levels to watch: 0.8540, 0.8525,0.8520.
Resistance Levels to watch: 0.8575 (20-day SMA), 0.8590, 0.8600.
EUR/GBP Daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8552
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8578
|Daily SMA50
|0.8653
|Daily SMA100
|0.8736
|Daily SMA200
|0.8741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8602
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8555
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8543
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8573
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8584
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.854
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8524
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8493
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8587
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8617
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8633
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
