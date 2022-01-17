EUR/GBP bulls are testing hourly resistance during daily consolidation, Brexit eyed

- EUR/GBP bulls are in charge at the start of the week.
- Bulls testing hourly resistance in a bearish market.
- UK politics are front and centre on a light data week.
EUR/GBP is in the hands of the bulls during the New York session. At 0.8359 currently, the price is 0.27% higher on the day so far after travelling from a low of 0.8338 and reaching a high of 0.8361. The week ahead is relatively quiet as per the economic calendar so sentiment surrounding the central banks and European politics would be expected to be the main drivers.
High up on the list of political themes is Brexit. Liz Truss, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, is entering "intense talks" with the EU to renegotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol, as hopes of a Brexit breakthrough loom.
The good news for sterling bulls is that Ms Truss has opted for a softer approach than her predecessor, Lord Frost, inviting Mr Sefcovic to resume talks. Both officials have agreed to hold further talks on January 24, with Ms Truss clarifying in a Tweet that their teams will be working hard to deliver.
"Practical solutions to protect the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and political stability, ensure free flow of goods between the UK and Northern Ireland, and to defend the sovereignty of decision-making for all."
Elsewhere, the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership is under scrutiny. Mr Johnson is facing calls – also from within the Conservative party – to resign. The PM admitted he participated at a gathering in Downing Street in May 2020, when strict containment rules were in place (Partygate). Labour has argued that the PM may scrap the covid restriction to distract from Partygate.
Looking ahead, in just a few months, the PM's popularity and sterling's robustness will be tested again. Local elections are held across England, Scotland and Wales on May 5. However, this could be the lifeline that Johnson needs right now. A civil investigation in Partygate is underway but it is broadly accepted across the party that removing Johnson before this date would be extremely dangerous, as no one could be certain what the consequence would actually be.
Another factor that can go in the pounds favour is down to the Prime Minister's plans to scrap his plan-B Covid restriction in England, the Telegraph on Friday. This could underpin the pound, ultimately, due to prospects of aggressive hawkish actions from the Bank of England. Data will be eyed for heading back to around pre-pandemic levels and inflation will be monitored.
ECB in focus
As for the European Central Bank, analysts at Societe Generale are not expecting a hike this year and instead, they think the market is ahead of itself. ''Bur, '' they said, ''while that leaves us trying to work out where to take a stand against the euro's bounce, maybe the nest hedge against ECB hike enthusiasm is to buy EUR/GBP.'' ''November's Gross Domestic Product data may be as good as it gets here, and even if the current political chaos isn't market-relevant, sterling is overbought.''
UK's Gross Domestic Product being referred to was released on Friday which beat expectations.
- GDP +0.9% in November, Reuters poll +0.4%.
- UK economy 0.7% bigger than in Feb 2020.
The data suggested that Omicron's impact on growth may ultimately prove modest.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.836
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.8344
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8399
|Daily SMA50
|0.8455
|Daily SMA100
|0.849
|Daily SMA200
|0.854
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8362
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8342
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8363
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8324
|Previous Monthly High
|0.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8368
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.835
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8355
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8337
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8329
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8316
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8357
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.837
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8378
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1400 as dollar holds its ground
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session on Monday and edged lower toward 1.1400 with the greenback building on Friday's recovery gains. Bond and stock markets in the US will be closed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
GBP/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.3650
After moving sideways a little below 1.3700 during the European session, GBP/USD lost its traction and fell to its lowest level in five days below 1.3650. In the absence of fresh fundamental catalysts on the MLK Day, the dollar continues to outperform its major rivals.
Gold hovering around $1,820 in a quiet start to the week
Spot gold seesaws around Friday’s close, with trading limited amid US markets closure due to Martin Luther King day. The dollar managed to advance modestly during the European session, resulting in the metal trimming early gains.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin rank amongst the most popular cryptos
Based on a survey conducted by Huobi, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin are the top cryptocurrencies. Investors turn to cryptocurrencies for long-term investment potential.
Lucid Group Inc jumps higher on rumors of Apple partnership
NASDAQ: LCID appeared to be heading for another flat trading day on Friday until a veiled article caused a sudden jolt during intraday trading. Shares of Lucid gained 1.96% on Friday.